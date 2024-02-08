



Motorola Solutions leverages Google Cloud to accelerate innovation in public safety and enterprise security

Chicago and Sunnyvale, Calif., February 7, 2024 Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) and Google Cloud today signed a strategic multi-year agreement focused on cloud solution innovation across Motorola Solutions' safety and security technologies. Announced. By leveraging Google Cloud infrastructure, Motorola Solutions prioritizes advances in assistive intelligence, including highly accurate and reliable video content delivery, mapping, and AI capabilities to address real-world safety challenges. To go.

Mahesh Saftarishi, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Motorola Solutions, said our customers, from communities to businesses, trust us to build a safer future. This collaboration will help make safety and security more accessible and actionable by harnessing the power of sensors, data, and AI.

Motorola Solutions plans to introduce newly developed capabilities across its rapidly growing cloud security solutions, including Avigilon Alta, a complete cloud-native video suite that enables enterprise security for organizations of all sizes .

“Whether it’s to better protect schools, identify anomalous activity in businesses, or better protect against large-scale events, real-time visibility and awareness is essential for public safety and enterprise security. is fundamental to both outcomes,” said Saftarishi.

“Motorola Solutions has a long history of leadership in innovating technology that protects communities and businesses,” said Will Grannis, vice president and chief technology officer, Google Cloud. We will work together to guide the latest cloud advances and support Motorola's solutions focus on safety and security innovations through the cloud.

About Motorola Solutions Motorola Solutions provides safer solutions. We build and connect technology to protect people, property, and places. Our solutions enable collaboration between public safety agencies and businesses, essential for a proactive approach to safety and security. Visit www.motorolasolutions.com to learn more about safer solutions for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals and safer businesses everywhere.

Motorola Solutions Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and typically include words such as believe, expect, intend, predict, estimate and similar expressions. The Company cannot give any assurance that the actual or future results or events described in these statements will be achieved. Forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date. Such forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results or events described in these statements to differ materially from those contained in this release. Readers please take note of this. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the growth of our video cloud solutions and our ability to develop and deploy new features across our products. Motorola Solutions is subject to the following risks and uncertainties and those in Part I, Item 1A of Motorola Solutions' 2022 Annual Report (Form 10-K) and Motorola Solutions' 2023 Third Quarter Report (Form 10-Q). We caution readers about the risks and uncertainties described in Part II, Item 1A. Other SEC filings available free of charge from the SEC's website www.sec.govan and Motorola Solutions' website www.motorolasolutions.com do not contain any information about Motorola Solutions' actual results or information discussed in these statements. Events may cause forward-looking statements to differ materially from those estimated or predicted. comment. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond Motorola Solutions' control, and factors that may affect forward-looking statements include: including, but not limited to, Motorola Solutions' ability to deploy Motorola Solutions undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements or risk factors, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Google Cloud Google Cloud accelerates the digital transformation capabilities of every organization's business and industry. Google provides enterprise-grade solutions powered by Google's leading technology and tools to help developers build more sustainably. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories rely on Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most important business problems.

