Despite US and Google efforts, spyware is on the rise





Spyware is a thriving business and runs under government supervision, despite efforts to crack down on the highly lucrative and invasive digital surveillance economy.

Google's Threat Analysis Group (TAG) on Tuesday (February 6) released a report with a series of insights about commercial surveillance vendors (CSV).

CSV is in the spotlight in the US and Google

These CSVs exacerbate the impact of cybercrime when the tools fall into the wrong hands or, in some cases, into the wrong hands at the right price.

The search engine giant monitors 40 surveillance tools that provide spyware to government customers. At the base of the published report, each known CSV is accompanied by a detailed list of its actions and paid access software.

The TAG report found that nearly half of the zero-day exploits that hit Google and Android devices were software designed by companies that develop spyware.

A zero-day exploit is an undetected vulnerability in a system that essentially gives the developer of that system zero-day time to fix a metaphorical hole in their defenses.

TAG revealed that there were 25 zero-days across the last year, 20 of which were caused by software developed by CSV.

According to the TAG report, Google believes it is time for governments, industry, and civil society to come together to change the incentive structures that have enabled the proliferation of these technologies.

Last year, the White House issued an executive order (EO) banning the use of commercial spyware that poses a risk to national security.

In March 2023, a joint statement was issued by 11 countries to international commercial spyware developers.

The joint statement said the misuse of these tools poses a significant and growing risk to national security, including the safety and security of government personnel, information and information systems.

In a further policy tightening, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced this week that visa restrictions would be applied to individuals involved in exploiting commercial spyware.

The United States remains concerned about the growing misuse of commercial spyware around the world to promote repression, restrict the free flow of information, and enable human rights violations, the statement said. .

Blinkens' approach as Secretary of State mirrors that of Google, saying the United States will continue to stand by human rights and fundamental freedoms and promote accountability for individuals involved in the misuse of commercial spyware.

Both the United States and the tech giants have taken dedicated approaches to limit the impact of CSV on both the American public and users around the world, but it remains to be seen whether the spyware will continue to exist in the background. not.

Brian Damien Morgan Freelance Journalist

Brian-Damien Morganis is an award-winning journalist and features writer. He was fortunate to work in the print departments of a number of British newspapers before embarking on a successful career as a digital broadcaster and specialist. His work spans the UK's public and private media sectors for almost 20 years. Since 2007, Brian has continued to add to a long list of publications and institutions and has won multiple awards for his writing and digital broadcasting efforts, most notably as editor of his Commonwealth Games in Glasgow 2014. Masu. Brian will then take on an integral role in the Scottish Government's Legacy 2014 Media and Sport Directorate. He works with organizations like the Homeless World Cup and ministers to deliver change through sport. He then ended up lending his skills to several private sectors. Brian will gain national recognition for his contributions to the provision of judicial education and communications for his country during the pandemic. He received a Writ of Personal Honor from the President of Scotland in recognition of his work as Head of Communications and Digital for the Scottish Justice Department. Brian has returned to what he loves most: writing and commenting on developments across technology, gaming, and legal topics, as well as all things sports-related.

