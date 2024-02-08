Google Pixel Fold 2 just got even more exciting





Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

It's widely expected that Google is working on a Pixel Fold 2, and a new report suggests that Google's second foldable smartphone could get a much-awaited performance upgrade. What we're talking about is a significantly upgraded processor and significantly increased RAM. And these are both huge deals.

According to a recent Android Authority report, citing anonymous sources, “Google has been testing the Pixel Fold 2 internally for the past few months.” That's not a big surprise. Even more interesting information is that the Pixel Fold 2 will reportedly come with a Tensor G4 chipset instead of the Tensor G3 chipset found in the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Google hasn't announced its Tensor G4 chip yet, but it's likely to debut with the Pixel 9 series later this fall.

By the way, the first Google Pixel Fold was equipped with a Tensor G2 chip. Assuming Android Authority's report is accurate, Google's next foldable smartphone is considering upgrading its second-generation processor. In addition to that, the report also claims that the existing Pixel Fold 2 prototype comes with 16GB of RAM with UFS 4.0 storage. This is a pretty significant upgrade over the Pixel Fold's 12GB RAM and his UFS 3.1 storage, and will likely allow for smoother multitasking and faster app loading times.

Christine Romero / Digital Trends

Details about the Tensor G4 chip are relatively sparse at the moment, but we can't help but get excited at the prospect of moving from Tensor G2 to Tensor G4.

The Pixel Fold was a powerful first foldable device from Google, but its performance and battery life lagged behind the more capable Qualcomm chips found in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and OnePlus Open. Ta. Google's Tensor G3 has already proven to be a significantly more reliable chip than its previous generation, his G2, so having an even better version in the Pixel Fold 2 is a great proposition.

Assuming the Tensor G4 report is true, expectations for when the Pixel Fold 2 will be released also change. The first his Pixel Fold was announced in May 2023 and released in late June. We don't expect the Tensor G4 chip to be announced until October, along with the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. If the Tensor G4 news holds true, the Pixel Fold 2 may not arrive until late 2024 or sometime in 2025.

Of course, this all depends on the accuracy of Android Authority's report. There's a good chance that the Pixel Fold 2 with Tensor G3 chip will be announced in May this year. But I hope not. The Pixel Fold laid a strong foundation for Google's foldable ambitions. Such a dramatic performance increase is exactly what the Pixel Fold 2 needs.

Editor's picks

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.digitaltrends.com/mobile/google-pixel-fold-2-tensor-g4-performance-upgrade-news/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos