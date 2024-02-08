Exclusive: This could be the Google Pixel Fold 2





TL;DR

We've got photos of what appears to be an early version of the anticipated Google Pixel Fold 2. This photo suggests that Google's second-generation foldable device may feature a narrower form factor and a redesigned camera module. However, this phone is still in the early stages of development, so it's unclear if this is the final design.

Google's Pixel Fold, introduced last year, was a watershed moment for foldable phones. It showed that the company is serious about improving how Android works on flip phones. Google's decision to use a wider form factor than other foldable devices was widely praised as it improved multitasking and made the cover screen more convenient.

In this case, the appearance of the second generation model is inevitable. But the question is whether Google will continue to use the same form factor in his 2024. To answer our readers' questions, Android Authority was sent leaked photos of the Google Pixel Fold 2. It reveals some surprising design changes that may be coming in the future. horizon.

Google Pixel Fold 2 design leaked

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Yesterday, we reported that a source contacted us with information regarding the Pixel Fold 2's hardware specifications. Today, a source who still wishes to remain anonymous was able to share photos of the actual device, as shown above and below.

All we received was a heavily censored and blurry photo of the Pixel Fold 2, but it's easy to see that the cover screen on Google's next folding phone is getting narrower. We don't know the exact dimensions, but if you compare this photo to a photo of the original Pixel Fold taken from a similar angle, the difference is clear. Check it out for yourself below.

Pixel FoldPixel Fold 2 leaked

According to our sources, the screen on the cover is now narrower, but more importantly, the aspect ratio of the inner screen is closer to square. This suggests that the overall form factor of the Fold 2s could be similar to his OnePlus Open, with a screen that is between the Pixel Fold and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 in terms of size. .

The Pixel Fold 2's narrow form factor may come as a surprise to some, but there's a reason why most other foldable phones aren't as wide as Google's first-generation foldable. Many Android apps are not yet optimized for tablets. Having made his first-generation Pixel Fold the same width, Google had to employ software workarounds to deal with apps refusing to run in landscape mode. The company has also developed a brand new OS feature in his Android 14 QPR1 that allows users to force apps like Instagram to go full screen. If Google had chosen to make the first generation of his Pixel Fold narrower, it wouldn't have had to resort to such tricks. Because the slimmer form factor means that most apps will display a regular phone-optimized UI rather than a tablet-optimized UI (if they even exist).

Say goodbye to the camera bar?

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The new form factor isn't the only change you can see in this leaked image. The photo also reveals that the camera bump on the back could be redesigned. The Pixel Fold 2 appears to have a separate camera island in the top left. It consists of four sensors, including a main wide-angle lens, a second ultra-wide-angle lens, a third Perisco telephoto lens, and an unknown his fourth lens. It's unclear from this photo whether the fourth sensor is a far-infrared (FIR) sensor that can measure the temperature of skin or objects like the Pixel 8 Pro, or another sensor entirely like Spectral or Flicker. ToF sensor. Apart from the four camera sensors, the island also has an LED flash and microphone.

Could Google make major changes to the Pixel Fold 2's camera design?

The Pixel Fold 2's camera island design is very different from previous Tensor-powered Pixel phones with the iconic visor-like camera bar. However, while it's somewhat in line with the rumored Google Pixel 9 design, it no longer has a full edge-to-edge camera bar.

Other notable changes and things to keep in mind to stay realistic

Chris Carlon / Android Authority

pixel fold

According to our sources, the Pixel Fold 2 will also share some other design similarities with the upcoming Pixel 9 series, including more rounded inner and outer displays and a more premium-looking aluminum frame. doing. Our sources said that this phone is similar to the first-generation Pixel in terms of feel and materials.

There are no photos showing the inner screen, but sources say the Pixel Fold 2 will have a display cutout in the top right corner for the inner screen camera. This is in contrast to the first generation of his Pixel Fold, where the inner screen camera was hidden in the top bezel. Our sources also said that while the Pixel Fold 2 is still quite thin, the creases are still quite noticeable.

Given all this information, it's worth noting that the device reviewed here is still at the beginning of the Engineering Verification Testing (EVT) phase of the product cycle. This means that the design can change even months after the device goes into production. As such, what we see here could change significantly in the coming months, so we highly recommend waiting for further leaks of this phone before drawing any conclusions.

Any tips? Please consult us. Email our staff at [email protected]. It's your choice to remain anonymous or get credit for your information.

