Google Pixel Fold 2 leaked and back





Rumor has it that the photo shows the first generation Pixel Fold, but it doesn't look like the second generation Pixel Fold 2.Photo: Dan Ackerman/Gizmodo

Thanks to the rendered images, we may have some insight into what the next-gen Google Pixel Fold 2 will look like and what's inside. The bulbous, protruding camera bump is one of the striking details of this currently unannounced device.

Is Google's new $1,800 Pixel smartphone worth it? | Gizmodo Review

The Android Authority report on the look and feel of the device comes from an anonymous source based on an incorrect prototype photo. You know the kind of photography I'm talking about. It looks as if the photo was taken by chance while walking past a room filled with off-the-shelf devices. It's a very deserted Charlie and the Chocolate Factory-like scenario.

In the photo, you can see the reflection of the hand taking the photo on the side of the Pixel Fold 2's display. The other side shows the circulating camera square, which doesn't match the rendering of the Pixel 9 that is said to be circulating.

What's strange is that this leak suggests that the Pixel Fold 2 will no longer have a bar on the back. That back bar became the Google Pixel's signature look in the zeitgeist. The iPhone is the stove, the Galaxy phone is the traffic light, and the Pixel is the bar. Instead, the three lenses and sensors appear to be clustered on top of each other. It's also no match for the first-generation Pixel Folds pill-shaped camera module.

According to Android Authority, the site that published the leak, the photo comes from the same source that claims the Pixel Fold 2 will run Google Tensor G4 instead of last year's Tensor G3. This means it will skip a generation and the specs will be on par with the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, which will be released in the fall. There are also rumors that it will be foldable and pack up to 16GB of RAM.

Peeking into the supply chain is always a fun way to get distracted. However, information about the Pixel Fold 2 is hearsay until Google officially announces it. The device could debut in early summer, around the same time as the release of Samsung's foldable device. Alternatively, Google may wait until the fall and fully reveal his Pixel family of devices.

