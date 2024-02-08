U.S. Department of Defense investment program opens opportunities for food technology innovation – vegconomist





The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) announced the Distributed Bioindustrial Manufacturing Investment Program (DBMIP), which will provide a new funding avenue for food technology companies, including those in the alternative protein space. The initiative is part of the nation's efforts to support advances in biotechnology and strengthen national defense capabilities.

“These large investments will help.” […] Biotechnology Promotes National and Economic Security”

DBMIP will distribute Defense Production Act funds to strengthen domestic supply chains, specifically targeting the biomanufacturing industry. Under this program, the Department of Defense is seeking proposals from companies that can develop manufacturing facilities for the bioindustry. These proposals are required to outline both business and technical plans and have a deadline of March 6, 2024. The department plans to award awards to about 30 proposals in May, with each selected project potentially receiving up to $1.5 million.

Innovation in bio-generated ingredients

Investment programs focused on biomanufacturing open up new possibilities for producing essential materials such as fuels, chemicals, medicines, and food in direct support of the U.S. military and its allies. This initiative is particularly relevant to the food industry as it aims to innovate bio-generated food ingredients that meet military specifications. These innovations can lead to supply chain improvements and improve the quality of ready-to-eat meals for military personnel, addressing critical needs such as replacing imported components and enhancing taste and texture to increase military satisfaction. There is a possibility.

U.S. Department of Defense Strategic Goals

This program is part of the strategy outlined by President Biden's Executive Order 14081, which aims to foster innovation in biotechnology and biomanufacturing for a sustainable, safe, and secure American bioeconomy. Masu. Investments will be facilitated through the Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) Other Transaction Agreements (OTAs), which will allow the Department of Defense to support small and non-traditional businesses that may have previously faced barriers to accessing partnership opportunities. will be able to collaborate efficiently with other companies.

For the food industry, this program provides a unique opportunity for companies to contribute to national security, while at the same time fostering innovation in food production technology and developing precision fermentation, cell culture, and cell culture to meet both military and military needs. Encourages the exploration of meat and other advanced bio-manufacturing technologies. sustainability goals.

Heidi Hsu, Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering. He called for an evaluation of how the technology can be leveraged. These large-scale investments support his commitment to harnessing the full potential and power of biotechnology to advance national and economic security. It will help you meet your mission.

If you would like to submit a proposal, please do so by March 6, 2024 at https://www.dibconsortium.org/.

