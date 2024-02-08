Louisiana Tech University earns Best Online Program Ranking





Louisiana Tech University's Master of Business Administration (MBA) and online Master of Engineering programs have been named to U.S. News & World Reports' 2024 Best Online Programs list announced today.

The online MBA is the highest-ranked program in Louisiana for three consecutive years.

“Our faculty is among the nation's best in offering engaging MBA courses in both in-person and online formats, which brings us closer to the nation and around the world,” said Dr. Chris Martin, dean of the School of Business. “We are now able to reach many students.” With 100% of our graduates achieving high standing in his MBA, our curriculum prepares innovative and ethical leaders to succeed in today's rapidly changing business environment. It shows that you are being trained. I am proud of the effort our faculty, staff, and students put in to maintain our school's status as one of the best in the state.

Accredited by AACSB International, Louisiana Tex's Professional MBA program is designed to provide a solid foundation in any business field while integrating technology and innovation. Online delivery methods are a convenient learning method for those who are unable to attend classes on a consistent schedule and prefer to study at their own pace.

Techs' online engineering master's program was first featured in USNWR and ranked in the top 10 nationally for value and quality.

We are pleased to participate in this year's U.S. News and World Report online graduate engineering program rankings through our online master's degrees in engineering and technology management and industrial engineering. Both of these programs prepare students for leadership positions in technology and industry in the areas of project management, continuous improvement, and data analysis, said Colin Wick, dean of the College of Engineering and Science. said the doctor. Being ranked as one of the top online graduate engineering programs in the United States is a great accomplishment in our first year of ranking. In this ranking, our school stands out as one of the top 10 affordable schools. We are grateful to our faculty who work diligently to ensure student success and to U.S. News and World Reports for recognizing their efforts through this ranking.

Louisiana Tech University's online Engineering and Technology Management and Industrial Engineering master's degree programs are designed to focus on mathematical, statistical, and risk modeling as well as systems design and engineering management. This program gives students the opportunity to learn the skills needed to advance their careers.

U.S. News ranked MBA and engineering programs using five categories: engagement, peer review, faculty qualifications and training, student excellence, and services and technology. The 2024 rankings evaluated 356 online MBA programs and 115 engineering master's programs.

For more information on these rankings, visit usnews.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latech.edu/2024/02/07/louisiana-tech-earns-best-online-program-rankings/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos