FTC slams Microsoft in court over Activision Blizzard layoffs





(Bloomberg) – Microsoft plans to cut 1,900 jobs from its video game division, the company told a U.S. court as it plans to operate its newly acquired Activision Blizzard independently. That contradicts the statement, the Federal Trade Commission said Wednesday.

The reported thousands of job cuts undermine the FTC's ability to order effective relief if a court later finds that Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard violates the law, the agency said. in a letter to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

The FTC said the layoffs showed the merger created areas of overlap, and the court should have suspended Microsoft's efforts to combine the companies while it completed its internal litigation.

The FTC tried unsuccessfully to block the deal last year, and a federal judge ruled that the proposed merger could move forward. The agency has appealed the decision, which is currently being heard by the Federal Court of Appeals in San Francisco.

In late January, Microsoft's gaming chief Phil Spencer told his staff that he would cut 8% of the 22,000-person workforce at Activision Blizzard, its Xbox division and the games division of ZeniMax, which the company acquired in 2021. Then he announced. The layoffs were the largest in a series of companies. January saw layoffs across the gaming industry, including Riot Games, Unity, Discord, and Twitch. Microsoft also fired Blizzard's president, Mike Ybarra, and co-founder Allen Adham, who served as chief design officer.

The layoffs spanned multiple divisions at Activision Blizzard, including Blizzard's esports division and subsidiary studio Toys for Bob. Many employees who worked on Blizzard's unreleased survival game, codenamed “Odyssey,” were also fired. It took him six years to develop this game.

Blizzard spokesman Andrew Reynolds said Microsoft canceled the game as part of its focus on projects with the most potential for future growth, and transferred some members of the team to several exciting projects Blizzard currently has in the works. He added that he plans to transfer him to one of the new projects. Early stages of development.

2024 Bloomberg LP

