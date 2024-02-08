Google's use of student data could effectively ban Chromebooks from Danish schools





Danish privacy regulator Datatilsysnet has ruled that Danish cities need more privacy guarantees before using Google services that could expose children's data, BleepingComputer reports. was lowered. The agency found (translated) that Google was using student data from Chromebooks and Google Workplace for Education for its own purposes, which is not permitted under European privacy law.

Local governments have until March 1st to explain how they intend to comply with the order to stop data transfers to Google, but from August 1st they will no longer be able to do so at all, meaning Chromebooks will be completely phased out. there is a possibility.

The regulator has ruled that local authorities will not be allowed to send Google data unless the law changes or Google provides a way to filter student information. Google's use of this for purposes such as performance analysis and feature development is problematic in their interpretation, even if it does not include targeted advertising. For example, it's easy to see how regulators would take issue with student data being used to develop and improve the AI ​​features that are becoming part of Google Workspace and Chromebooks.

According to Datatilsysnet, cities didn't actually do enough to vet the risks of using Google Workplace for Education before approving its use in local schools. In 2022, it required 53 municipalities to re-evaluate as a condition for reversing a previous data-sharing ban on the city of Helsinger. As part of the process, they needed to obtain information about how Google uses the student information it collects, where it sends that data, and what led to the new order.

