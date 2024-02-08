Google Pixel Fold 2 hands-on images leaked





Yesterday, we heard that the next Google Pixel Fold 2 may skip the Tensor G3 chipset in the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro and go straight to the Tensor G4 in the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro. This also means that it will probably only be introduced with these chipsets. The device will launch in October instead of May like the original Pixel Fold.

Today, images of what is said to be a Pixel Fold 2 prototype were leaked by the same source as yesterday's report. You can see it in all its secret glory below.

It's easy to immediately notice two things that are very different about this model. First, the camera bump has a new shape and is very different from the visor-like device on the original Pixel Fold. This is strange since his Pixel line has long been characterized by an elongated camera island that spans most, if not all, of the back.

Second, the Pixel Fold 2's cover screen is noticeably longer and narrower than its predecessor, which has a much wider form factor. In fact, when you open it, it registers as landscape mode for the app, and that causes a lot of problems for people who simply refuse to have it. The Pixel Fold 2 plans to fix this issue by being at least slightly longer than it is wide when unfolded, so apps will default to portrait orientation.

The inner screen isn't visible, but the source of this image says it has a punch hole for the selfie camera on the top right, unlike the OG Pixel Fold, which has it in the bezel. The Pixel Fold 2 is said to be “fairly thin,” but it still has very noticeable display wrinkles.

Of course, this is just one of the leaked images, so the usual caveats apply. Please take this with a grain of salt. If the Pixel Fold 2 actually only hits the market in October, there's plenty of time to know more about it by then.

