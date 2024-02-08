AWS launches India's first space technology accelerator program, ET Telecom





New Delhi: Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Wednesday launched India's first space technology accelerator program with support from T-Hub and Minfy.

AWS Space Accelerator: India. A technical, business, and mentorship opportunity designed to incubate and accelerate the development of startups focused on space technology.

This is AWS's first accelerator program focused on space startups and follows the MoU signed with ISRO and IN-SPACe in September last year to incubate space technology startups and The idea is to support innovation.

“Technologies such as generative AI present transformative opportunities for space technology,” said Clint Crozier, director of aerospace and satellites at AWS, in a statement. We are committed to supporting their development.”

Applications for the AWS Space Accelerator: India program are currently being accepted.

According to the company, the 14-week accelerator program will provide India-based startups with dedicated business resources, expertise, and guidance on technology and business capabilities to leverage AWS to build, grow, and scale their missions. will help you.

Startups that qualify for the program will receive up to $100,000 in AWS credits, as well as mentorship from ISRO, IN-SPACe, and AWS experts, business and technology support from T-Hub and Minfy, and more. You can receive special benefits.

Startups are learning how to leverage space domain technologies and applications, space data, and build scalable solutions using cloud computing, data analytics, and machine learning (potential applications of generative artificial intelligence (AI)) (including).

“India has world-class talent in the space sector and we look forward to collaborating with ISRO, IN-SPACe, T-Hub and Minfy on this initiative to accelerate space innovation in the country.” said Shalini Kapur, director and director. Principal Engineer, Public Sector, AWS India Private Limited.

As part of ISRO's focus on raising awareness about space technology and developing India's space sector, ISRO will review the terms of its MoU with AWS to foster startup innovation in line with the ministry's general guidelines. Expand the support you need. In the country.

Published on February 8, 2024 at 7:47 AM IST

