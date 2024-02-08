Aurora Innovations' Chief Safety Officer talks about AV setbacks and ensuring safety





Tech Brew spoke with Nat Beuse, one of the AV industry's leading safety experts. Nat Beuse took on the role of chief safety officer at Auroras last year. Before joining the private sector, Mr. Beuse spent nearly 20 years in leadership roles at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the top regulatory agency for the auto industry.

This conversation is the second of a two-part series and has been edited for length and clarity.

The robotaxi sector in particular has faced several setbacks and considerable scrutiny recently, primarily due to the San Francisco cruise issue. Aurora is playing in a different space, but what impact does this kind of incident have on Aurora and her AV industry as a whole?

I have a macro view. When cases like this occur, it's clear that it has an impact on other parts of the industry. From our perspective, we continue to differentiate ourselves as a transparent, responsible and trustworthy company. I don't think the job is done yet, and I can't speak to what Cruise needs to do to resolve what's going on there, but from our perspective, we'll remain with me Because we fundamentally believe that the way things have been done up until now is correct, we have approached it in an unchanging and unwavering manner.

We must continue to share safety stories and safety stories. And it's not just a story without substance. In fact, there must be some substance behind the statement. I think another big area is standards. A few years ago, there were no industry best practices or standards for autonomous driving, but now there are more than a dozen standards. Its a big progress. I think this shows that although there are some challenges, we continue to address those challenges and continue to move forward.

And from an Auroras perspective, we continue to strive to serve the industry as best we can from our areas of expertise and focus. For example, in the trucking space, if you look at some of the things we were working on with other companies, we not only looked at what we were doing in trucking, but we also brought our light vehicle guys with us, and we ended up doing the following: Now it looks like this. This is a great best practice that covers the entire AV industry.

How do you think the AV industry, regulators, and other stakeholders should prepare the public for the reality that people will be traveling alongside self-driving trucks on the highways?

This is still an area where I think we need to do more as an industry. We need to find ways to meet people where they are. I think that includes a lot of the work that Aurora is doing, for example. On the ground in Texas, we've already announced, as a launch lane, that we have regular meetings with Texas officials about how we can better educate the public, so we're going to make sure that Aurora is on its own. Instead of doing this, Aurora could work with government officials and say: We all share the same desire to see this technology deployed in a responsible manner. What does it take to involve the public? And I think it's even more important that when something happens, there is accountability in the system and public safety is protected. That has to be the most important thing.

What is your view on the increase in traffic fatalities and reckless driving in the United States over the past few years, and how self-driving technology can play a role in mitigating these incidents? ?

That's totally awful. As we sit here today and we literally have the safest vehicles ever, a huge number of highway deaths still occur and they happen to people from time to time, whether it's mentally or physically. The fact that we're not even talking about lasting events, and that's something we don't even have a good way to track public health crises.

Perhaps for a long time the public has become desensitized to this issue. Because it's happening everywhere and it might not be in your neighborhood. When you think about the promise that Aurora brings, yes, it's some of the simple things, we don't drive distracted, we don't drink and drive, all the things that we can all point to. , Aurora drivers don't do those things, and certainly think there are some great benefits from that as a society.

But there are also other tools and other things that need to be on the table. For example, you must ensure that the infrastructure is maintained and that no signage is missing. It affects us, but it also affects human drivers. I like to think that it may not be equal, but it's all necessary.

I certainly strongly believe that autonomous driving is a tool that should be considered and used to alleviate this tragic death toll that we are experiencing here in the United States. But that's not all. Anything that could make it drive better was good. I think it's very important not to say “this or nothing.”

How do you establish a culture within your company where safety is a top priority?

It starts at the top.we have a leader [CEO] Chris Urmson says safety has been a top priority for the company since day one. And the leaders around him adopt the same mindset. But that's not enough. For example, one of the things my team does is reiterate that message throughout the company. Then do a few things. We have established a policy regarding this. We measure the effectiveness of those policies and also measure employee sentiment. So here's all the things we're doing to send a signal. What is your company's safety culture like? We're very proud of the culture we've built here. Because we have the following characteristics:

First, there is a program that allows any employee to shut down a fleet with no questions asked. They can say, “I don't think we should run the fleet today, but we have a process to ensure that that is determined.'' We also have a very robust safety concerns process that allows anyone to submit safety concerns without fear of retaliation. These safety concerns will be considered, adjudicated and metrics set regarding them. You won't know if it's effective until you actually measure it.

For us, these are just a few examples of how we continue to build and strengthen Aurora's safety culture to ensure our employees feel like they have an outlet for their concerns and that their concerns are actually addressed. Not too much. Any employee can find safety concerns that my team has considered over the past two years. Whether we are responsible for the processes we have launched is posted on our internal website.

Have something to add?

2024 will be the year of driverless trucks. Given the partnerships, collaboration, and approach to safety that we have launched, I think Aurora is well-positioned to change the world in a very dramatic way. And I think it's time to reflect on 2024 and everything that's happened so far. Cruise '23 has allowed us to move this technology forward and think carefully about how to get there.

This technology is tested every day on public roads, and at Aurora we understand our responsibility for all of it.

