Google Doodle shows Pakistan plans to choose new government today, poll shows





As Pakistan's 12.8 billion voters prepare to choose a new government today, Google has released a special doodle. The graffiti depicted a ballot marked with the national flag being placed into a ballot box. The country's 90,000 polling stations will be open from 8 a.m. (3 a.m. GMT) to 5 p.m., guarded by more than 650,000 military, paramilitary and police personnel. Pakistan also announced that it would close its borders with Iran and Afghanistan on this day for security reasons.

Nearly 18,000 candidates are running for seats in the National Assembly and four state legislatures, with 266 seats (an additional 70 reserved for women and minorities) in the former being directly contested and local councils. 749 seats are being contested.

Pakistan Muslim League's Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan People's Party's Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidates are the main candidates for the top post. . Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is expected to win the most seats in Thursday's vote, AFP reported, with analysts predicting that the league's founder, 74-year-old Nawaz, will win the most seats in Thursday's vote. Sharif said he had the blessings of the generals.

Two bomb attacks took place outside the offices of election candidates in southwestern Pakistan on Wednesday, the day before the election, bringing at least 28 bombs on the eve of a nationwide vote marred by violence and allegations of pre-voting fraud. A person died. Islamic State claimed responsibility for both bombings.

Pakistan goes to the polls on Thursday in a widely watched national election that will lead to the formation of a new government to lead the crisis-hit South Asian country for the next five years.

If, as analysts predict, no one can win a clear majority in the elections, it will be difficult to tackle multiple challenges. Chief among them is asking the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a new bailout program when the current one expires in March. The first unofficial results are expected to be announced hours after voting closes at 5pm (12:00 GMT), with a clear result likely to be known early on Friday.

Published: February 8, 2024, 6:39 AM IST

