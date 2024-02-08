Response to IAB Tech Lab's message about Google's privacy sandbox





The path to industry-wide support for the Privacy Sandbox hit a new hurdle on Tuesday.

The crux of IAB Tech Labs' 106-page analysis is that the Google-backed cookie replacement service Privacy Sandbox does not support many of the features enabled by the current cookie-supporting ad tech ecosystem. , and specifically points out the lack of support in measurement. , maintaining brand safety and commercial transactions.

While these are legitimate complaints in the industry, this analysis leads some to believe that the perfect may be the enemy of the good. One of the leading cookie replacement solutions has generated so much criticism that we wonder if the industry won't be able to move into a privacy-focused era of digital advertising in time. It's coming out later this year.

Several [reports] The complaints seem to be coming directly from ad tech companies, who are probably under fire because a) cookie deprecation and privacy sandboxing will severely hurt their businesses, and b) they don't actually protect user privacy at all. That's no surprise, said Shiv Gupta, founder of an ad tech company. Technology education outlet U of Digital.May not be suitable for all use cases [of digital advertising]Because, frankly, some use cases are a violation of user privacy.

The analysis has been praised for demanding accountability from Google, one of the industry's largest trade associations, but rather than confronting Google, the industry's largest member association, It is sometimes thought that it more closely reflects the

[Its] It's good to see IAB showing backbone to Google. In the past, there has been criticism that Google wouldn't do that because it's such an important member, Gupta said. This feels like a healthy push and pull.

The IAB Tech Lab worked with a working group of 65 industry leaders over six months on this report. Shailley Singh, chief operating officer and executive vice president of products at IAB Tech Lab, said in a statement to ADWEEK that the purpose of this analysis was to educate the industry about his privacy sandbox and encourage testing. I mentioned that it is to provide feedback to Google Chrome.

Too much focus on the sandbox

While most of the industry has just started testing privacy sandboxes or hasn't tested them at all, some ad tech companies have spent years learning the protocols. Lukasz Wlodarczyk, vice president of programmatic ecosystem growth and innovation at demand-side platform RTB House, said the group is working on solutions to a variety of problems that privacy sandboxes pose, but the IAB Tech Lab only focuses on problems. It is said that it is focusing on.

Use this opportunity to innovate outside of the Google world.

ID5 CEO Matthew Roche

The report lists problems but does not address them constructively. [these problems]added Wlodarczyk.

Matthew Roche, CEO of alternative ID solution ID5, said, “The IAB Tech Lab spends a lot of time in the privacy sandbox to find other solutions that may be better suited to solving advertisers' needs. It’s ignoring identity solutions.” Google has long dominated advertising with its technology, and the Privacy Sandbox's application programming interface issues could present opportunities for other industries, he added.

We were saying we needed Google to save us again, Roche said. Use this opportunity to innovate outside of the Google world.

Valid complaints: Attribution Reporting API

While some independent ad tech companies may disagree with the thrust of the IAB Tech Labs report, many agree with its specific complaints.

One ad tech executive, who requested anonymity because he is not authorized to speak to the press, said the Attribution Reporting API, which is also the focus of the IAB Tech Lab's analysis, makes it very difficult to know whether advertisers are using your company's services. He pointed out that it takes time. Campaign conducted.

A Google representative said that while the Attribution Reporting API doesn't necessarily take longer to attribute than current ad tech systems, it does introduce noise into the process, making it more difficult for brands to create accurate reports. He said that data would be needed.

Following its analysis, the IAB Tech Lab will begin a public comment period that ends on March 22nd.

A spokesperson said Google is certain that the IAB Tech Labs analysis contains dozens of errors, inaccuracies and incomplete information.

A spokesperson said that while we were disappointed that the IAB Tech Lab would publish a report in these circumstances, we were encouraged by the many IAB members who are actively building solutions using the Privacy Sandbox API. . We also look forward to partnering with IAB Tech Lab to move the industry towards more private solutions.

The IAB Tech Lab also said that the privacy sandbox raises governance concerns, given that proprietary solutions affecting the entire industry are controlled by Google and cannot be easily modified based on stakeholder feedback. points out.

What is operational governance? Mike O'Sullivan, co-founder of data company Sincera, pointed out that Google was accused of anticompetitive schemes in a 2020 antitrust lawsuit brought by a group of attorneys general, and that the industry's He said there is an increasing reliance on Google. That was a generation ago. It's the same company.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.adweek.com/programmatic/perfection-thwarting-progress-response-to-iab-tech-labs-missive-on-googles-privacy-sandbox/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos