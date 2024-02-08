Apple and Google received panic letter from Scottish Parliament as GPS kept sending vehicles down stairs





We've all had those moments where we realize we need to pay attention to our GPS. I tracked down a highly recommended restaurant on Google Maps and discovered that it had moved locations a few weeks ago. Or you might use an Apple Maps-approved shortcut that takes you straight to a dead end. In rare cases, you might even find yourself unconsciously running down the stairs of Edinburgh.

That last may sound like an exaggeration, but it's one that a surprising number of drivers in Scotland's capital have faced over the past few months.

The problem has become so widespread that multiple drivers were left stranded on the road due to outdated maps, prompting Edinburgh City Council to contact Apple and Google to ask the tech giants to update their GPS, which stands for Global Positioning System. I had no choice but to do it. Stairs next to the pub.

driver gets a surprise

The city council has installed steps on the city's Greenside Lane, closing it off from traffic as part of guidance on road design to bring it in line with other roads in the city, including roads leading to the famous Royal Mile. .

However, these updates were not reflected in Apple Maps or Google Maps, and drivers were still directed.

Last month, reports began circulating that cars were stuck on the stairs next to the Theater Royal bar due to the problem, with Metro reporting that a Toyota Prius and an SUV were known victims of the mix-up.

Amused residents took to social media to promote the trend, which risks becoming endemic and appears to be affecting large transport vans and delivery vehicles.

One of those unfortunates, an anonymous delivery driver, told BBC Scotland: [satellite-based navigation]. I remember often coming down this road. I followed it but got stuck.

story continues

I didn't know there was a step there. I used to go down this road. It's a little embarrassing.

Letter to Google and Apple

In a paper published last week, the council said it was aware the changes had caused vehicles to crash into bumps.

A representative for the City of Edinburgh told Fortune that Google had updated its GPS to reflect that Greenside Lane was no longer suitable for vehicle traffic, but Apple was asked to make a correction.

Fortune has reached out to Apple for comment.

According to an experiment carried out by Fortune using both Google Maps and Apple Maps, drivers are no longer directed to greenside lanes. A Google representative confirmed to Fortune that they updated the map as soon as they became aware of the change.

The council has installed temporary fencing to prevent further incidents until it can confirm that the map has been updated.

Councilor Scott Arthur, convener of the city's transport and environment committee, said: “The footpaths in this area have an incredibly high volume of traffic so these incidents are extremely concerning.” Ta.

Common sense is required of motorists in situations like this and temporary barriers will be installed this week to prevent it from happening again.

Satnav is a very useful tool, but it is not a substitute for common sense. Cars and trucks cannot go down the steps.

Be careful with your GPS

GPS, or Satnav as the Brits call it, has improved tremendously since it first became popular with consumers as an in-vehicle attachment.

Google says its maps are constantly updated, and in the words of Google's Maps group, literally every second of every day. The group appears to use a Swiss cheese model for risk management, where defense in depth minimizes the chance of making a critical error.

We constantly gathered new information about the world from satellite images, Street View cars, Google Maps users, local business owners, and more, and used that information to update our maps.

However, smaller updates, such as the placement of a few steps, are much harder for satellites to pick up on a map, and updates can slip through the net.

Google and Apple's various methods of updating maps appear to have failed in Edinburgh this time.

Although there were no reported injuries, the crash in Scotland's capital serves as a sobering reminder of the limits of modern technology, especially as drivers begin to embrace autonomous driving.

And this incident is a reminder to always double check what's actually there the next time you're led down a side street.

This article originally appeared on Fortune.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/apple-google-received-panicked-letters-122132775.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos