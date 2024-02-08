Vendasta expands presence in Chennai's vibrant tech hub





The strategic move underlines India's commitment to innovation and collaboration in the technology hub.

CHENNAI, Tamil Nadu, February 7, 2024 /CNW/ – Vendasta, a global technology leader, is pleased to announce the expansion of its India team and relocation to new office space in Chennai. The move strengthens Vendasta's efforts to foster innovation and growth, expand its global workforce, and establish a strong presence in one of India's leading technology hubs.

Vendasta Logo (CNW Group/Vendasta Technologies Inc.)

Located in the Cy Supreme Building in Guindy, Chennai, this new office offers expansive, modern workspaces strategically located near other leading technology companies. This move not only strengthens Vendasta's physical footprint, but also fosters collaboration within our vibrant technology ecosystem.

“Vendasta has become a global company,” said Brendan King, CEO of Vendasta. “With our expanded office in Chennai, we are able to comfortably support new and existing customers 24 hours a day and continue to improve our platform, products and services. , we are able to meet the growing global demand for our services. Chennai's vast talent pool allows us to grow rapidly and attract top talent.”

Avinesh Monrahan, Country Head, India, said: “This new office is more than just a physical space, it represents a strategic step in our journey. It is designed to stimulate creativity and collaboration,” he said, underscoring the importance of the move. This allows us to better serve our clients and partners. ”

Vendasta strategically leverages India's talent pool and market opportunities, prioritizing the recruitment of experienced professionals to deliver cutting-edge solutions and drive client success in a dynamic digital marketing environment . The recent move underscores Vendasta's commitment to delivering exceptional value around the world. The company is well-positioned to foster innovation, positively contribute to local economies and solidify its global presence.

As part of this growth journey, Vendasta is actively recruiting experienced software developers to join our dynamic team. If you have a passion for shaping the future of digital marketing, we invite you to apply for one of our exciting opportunities. To explore all career opportunities at Vendasta India, please visit https://www.vendasta.com/company/careers/.

For more information about Vendasta's India team, please visit https://www.vendasta.com/homepage-india/.

About Vendasta Vendasta is a provider of digital solutions that help businesses operate and grow. The company offers these solutions through a vast network of channel sellers and its direct brands. In September 2023, Vendasta was featured on the Globe and Mail's 5th annual list of Canada's Top Growing Companies, with growth of 135% over the past three years. Based in Saskatoon, Vendasta is now a global company with offices in Saskatoon, Boca Raton and Chennai, and more than 700 employees worldwide. Learn more and sign up for free at www.vendasta.com.

