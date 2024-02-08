Defense Innovation Division's technology expansion strategy focuses on partnerships





According to the new strategy, the Defense Innovation Command is prepared to take on more responsibility for coordinating technology efforts within the Department of Defense, working more closely with combatant forces to ensure those capabilities meet the needs of combatant forces. We are making sure that the

The 10-page document released on February 7 outlines the expanded role of the DIU, allowing the department to make the most of its commercially derived capabilities to counter threats from China and Russia. It shows the measures the organization is taking to achieve this goal.

In its strategy, DIU says: Against the backdrop of international challenges and against the backdrop of the world's most capable technology sectors, we will further It says much can and must be done. Due to recent changes, [Department of Defense] With leadership and Congress, we are now poised to help our partners across the department, interagency, commercial technology sector, and allied and partner countries achieve these goals.

This strategy is being implemented as organizations move into a new operational phase called DIU 3.0. Founded in 2015 to connect Silicon Valley startups with the Department of Defense, DIU initially focused on building partnerships and proving the value of commercial technologies to military needs. I was there.

As of 2022, thanks in part to the speed of contracting, DIU has moved 52 projects into the battlefield backed by multi-year production contracts from military services worth up to $4.9 billion. These projects include steerable drones, AI systems, and satellite remote sensing technology.

Now, with support from Department of Defense and Congressional leadership, DIU is making an intentional shift toward helping the Department of Defense develop the most military-relevant commercial technologies at scale.

Last April, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin elevated the organization to report directly to his office, and DIU Director Doug Beck is now a member of the influential Deputy Secretary's Innovation Steering Group. The group oversees the Department of Defense's efforts to quickly bring high-need technologies into the field, such as the Replicator Initiative, which aims to operationalize thousands of autonomous systems over an 18- to 24-month period. I am.

Beck also chairs the Defense Innovation Working Group, directly supporting the Steering Group by vetting capabilities it can consider.

The strategy states that these advanced roles will allow the DIU to establish stronger partnerships with DoD leadership and service acquisition personnel, focus on the right technology projects, and expand in the right areas. There is.

The DIU also supports coordination across the Department of Defense for the many innovation organizations that exist primarily within the military. The strategy points out that although these organizations are achieving results, they lack synergy.

According to the DIU, uncoordinated support efforts can create competing demand signals with overlapping priorities, making it difficult for technology companies to engage, especially small and medium-sized enterprises and start-ups. . Confused communication about different paths to working with the Department of Defense as a vendor leader and meeting expectations.

To help address these issues, DIU will lead an organization called the Defense Innovation Community of Entities (DICE). This group includes innovation hubs across the department, where DIU will work to find solutions to common challenges.

The DIU will also provide more direct embedded support to combat forces around the world. The organization plays a key role in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command's new Joint Mission Acceleration Directorate. The directorate is designed to ensure that the military's highest priority technology projects have a network of support within the Department of Defense and industry.

The organization has a similar partnership with U.S. European Command and plans to replicate its efforts with other combatant commands.

These embeddings will help shape demand for the technology and ensure that innovation efforts are unwaveringly focused on meeting that demand, DIU said.

To support these expanded partnerships, the strategy notes that DIU needs more resources, including increased staff. The Pentagon has approved some personnel increases, including the recent hiring of two senior executive-level lieutenants, a civilian-level role comparable to the rank of general or flag officer.

DIU's mission depends on its ability to attract, develop, deploy, and retain its talent, both for direct application to DIU's own mission and to develop a cadre of technology talent that can be deployed throughout the department. Masu.

