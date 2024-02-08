Edtech “Blood in the Machine”





Blood in the Machine: The Origins of the Revolt Against Big Tech by Brian Merchant

Published September 2023

What happens if we resist? What if nonprofit universities charted a nonprofit zone around student learning, drawing the line at involving ed-tech companies on anything directly related to learning and teaching?

Blood in the Machine traces modern resistance to the algorithmic gig economy (think Uber drivers) to the Luddite movement of the 19th century. Los Angeles Times technology columnist Brian Merchant fights for humane working conditions and livable wages among Amazon warehouse workers and destroys machines to protect jobs for skilled weavers. He sees a direct connection with the Luddites.

Merchant aims to rehabilitate Luddites as rational, rational, and legitimate resisters of labor-destroying technological change.

In telling the story of the origins and activities of the British Luddites in the early 19th century, Merchant emphasized that the movement's leaders were not anti-technology. Instead, the Luddites worked with factory owners to try to discover ways for workers and machines to work together to increase productivity while preserving jobs.

Only when factory owners decided to replace skilled artisans with machines and treat workers as disposable did the Luddites destroy knitting frames and steam looms.

A common lament within the digital and online learning community is that change is impeded by faculty resistance. A frequently cited framework is EM Rogers' innovation diffusion theory (1962).

According to this perspective, academic change agents who seek to advance their institutions through the introduction of new technologies and methodologies are consistently more likely than innovators (2.5%) and early adopters (13.5%) to laggards (16%). ) will face a variety of faculty reactions.

Those who lag behind will never be convinced to adopt new technologies and methods. As such, smart university technology leaders should focus their change management efforts on the early (34%) and late (34%) majority. After all, it's the Luddites on campus who are lagging behind.

Reading Blood in the Machine, some may wonder if Campus Luddites is worth a second look. I hope Merchant will enjoy the thought experiment of what would happen if early industrial societies aimed to ensure the well-being of a broad swath of workers, rather than the accumulation of wealth among a few industrialists. We are asking for it.

Assume that the point of technological progress is to improve the quality of life for everyone in society, rather than benefiting only the owners of the machines. In that case, the Luddites' destruction of looms and frames when they were only used as means of displacement begins to make more sense.

In higher education, what is the relationship between faculty affiliation and universities' increasing dependence on for-profit companies for core educational operations? Is skepticism a rational response to the growing lack of job security and autonomy of contingent faculty?

Are you a faculty Luddite? Maybe, just maybe, you're on to something.

