CHIPS and Science Act programs are writing new Rust Belt stories





The United States is beginning to develop a notable example of place-based industrial policy, with a significant portion of that directed toward federal investment in core regions that are still undergoing a patchy transition from old industrial economies to new technology-driven models. focused.

Most notable are investments from the National Science Foundation's (NSF) Regional Innovation Engines Program and the Department of Commerce's Regional Technology Innovation Hubs (Tech Hubs) Program, as part of last year's bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, respectively. Funded by FY 2023 omnibus appropriations. invoice.

Last August, NSF named 16 regions as finalists for the Regional Innovation Engine Competition. Seven of these regions are in the industrial Midwest and nine are in broader centers, with proposals ranging from breakthroughs in quantum computing and energy storage to smart water systems and sustainable sustainable systems. It extended to Manufacturing materials. And last week, the agency announced two major organizations from Fargo, North Dakota and Chicago as recipients of the program.

Similarly, the Department of Commerce's recently announced Tech Hub designation is similarly core region-focused and includes several proposals aimed at converting innovation into new business and jobs in emerging areas of critical national interest. There is. (These nominees will soon submit their final proposals for the full award.)

This recognition of value, combined with the potential for follow-up investment in downtown communities, will paint a new story about the industrial Midwest and its technology-oriented revitalization.

Asweeb previously noted that the Midwest has formidable innovation assets to build a technology economy and leadership in multiple emerging sectors. At its core are his 20 universities in the Midwest, ranked among the top 200 in the world, making him one of the world's strongest coalitions of ideas, technology and talent development. Enabled by these institutions and the region's globally engaged businesses and skilled workforce, many Midwestern communities long ago transitioned from the characteristically smoky industry that underpinned their 20th century prosperity to the 21st century's best. Successfully transitioned to cutting-edge high-tech leadership. .

For example, Pittsburgh has rebounded from the steel industry collapse of the 1970s and 1980s by building capabilities in computer and data science, AI and automation, and now health care developed at Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh. Ta. Currently, Steel City is home to a national innovation center and a thriving collection of AI and robotics technology startups (there are over 100 startups in these two fields alone). Across the region, Minneapolis-Saint Paulrons, the milling capital of the world, is now a dynamic hub for finance, retail, healthcare, and biomedical sciences. Near Madison, Wisconsin is home to the University of Wisconsin, whose University Research Park is home to more than 125 startups.

With a focus on the Midwest's 10 Tech Hub designees, the technologies being developed in the region are moving toward a compelling picture that will help further the Rust Belt's new identity. Examples include:

From next-generation quantum computing to new medical advances to the advanced materials needed for future semiconductor manufacturing, Midwest hubs offer innovation needed to keep America competitive, along with places like Boston and Silicon Valley. shows that it extends far beyond its coastal superstar hubs.

That said, it is by no means certain that a complete Midwest migration will actually occur. Economic development based on technology remains a difficult path for any region, let alone a region with a harsh history of deindustrialization and brain drain. There are no guarantees for anyone.

Additionally, while federal investments are intended to accelerate what is becoming a market-driven flywheel in many Midwest communities, uncertainty also surrounds them. For example, spending on the Tech Hubs program remains well below authorized levels. Adequate funding for these federal place-based investment programs is critical for those who have high hopes for transforming the Midwest.

The Midwest, on the other hand, remains easily misunderstood as just a flyover, home to industries that were important to the economies of past centuries but not to today's technology-driven economies. However, the geography of each country's new industrial strategy shows that the region and its innovation infrastructure are once again emerging as a key focus for inventing, commercializing, and scaling up technologies that improve U.S. competitiveness. has been done.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.brookings.edu/articles/chips-and-science-act-programs-are-writing-a-new-story-about-the-rust-belt/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos