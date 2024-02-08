Co-founder of Code Differently retires after 10 years with Wilmington organization





Power Moves is a column that charts the movement in and out of talent across the region on the first Wednesday of the month. Got a new hire, job, or promotion? Email us at [email protected].

This month's Power Moves features two Delaware coding education champions who have made a huge impact in the city of Wilmington and across the state, and it doesn't look like they'll be slowing down any time soon. We're also seeing more appointments in sustainability, education, healthcare, and a little bit of banking.

Tariq Hook joins Hx Innovations team and leaves technology department

Tariq Hook, co-founder of Code Differently, longtime technology instructor in Wilmington, and one of the first recipients of the Delaware Technical.ly Award (then known as the Delaware Innovation Award). This month I announced on LinkedIn that I am retiring from teaching.

After an incredible 10 years of building a coding bootcamp focused on diversity and inclusion, I am filled with gratitude. It was a journey that opened doors in the world of technology and shaped the future. I'm proud of the community we've built and the career I've launched, influenced, and advanced, Hook posted. 10 is more than just a number, it's a milestone. It is a moment of change and the beginning of a new journey. It is with a deep sense of gratitude that I retire from my teaching career and from the school I helped found.

The post came shortly after Hook announced he would be taking a new position as a senior staff software engineer at Hx Innovations, a sports health technology startup based at Chase Field House in Wilmington.

Mr. Hook posted that he is excited to participate in building applications based on Dr. von Homer's research and innovation.

Burton representative becomes technical director on DSCC board

Zip Code Wilmington Executive Director Desa Barton is one of seven new members of the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce (DSCC) Board of Directors. Mr. Barton, previously a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy, joined the Wilmington Post Office in 2017 to spearhead the Veterans Scholarship Program before becoming executive director in 2019.

Since then, she and the Wilmington ZIP code have influenced the technology pipeline in Delaware and the region.

DSCC has added new members to its Board of Directors and Board of Directors for 2024.

The following people also participate in the DSCC Steering Committee:

Terry Glebocky, Delaware Park Casino Kathy Kanefsky, Delaware Food Bank Melissa Kenny, Shopwrights of Delaware Robert McGuckin, Verizon Chip Rankin, Millicare Floor & Textile Care Mike Tatoian, Dover Motors speedway

DSCC also has two new directors:

W. Douglas Mokoid, Delmarva Power David A. Tam, Beebe Healthcare

On behalf of the Delaware Chamber and its Board of Directors, we welcome representatives from our member organizations to the Board and Board of Directors, Board Chair Marie Holliday said in a press release. Their voices and increased involvement in statehouses will help us continue to fulfill our mission of bringing people together to solve problems.

More power moves: Cora Castle, founder and president of Omnipotential Energy Partners and sustainability advocate, has been appointed to the executive committee of the Sierra Club's Delaware chapter. Col. Joseph A. Cook, Jr., deputy chief of the Delaware Army National Guard, has been confirmed by the State Senate to serve on the Delaware Technical Community College Board of Trustees for a three-year term. . Fabiana Otero has joined the Goodwill of Delaware and Delaware County organization in the newly created role of Sustainability Manager. At ChristianaCare, Salvatore J. Chip Rossi, Jr. and Paulus Wayne have been appointed directors of the ChristianaCare Health System. and Barbara Albani, Morgan Miller and Rita Landgraf were named to the board of directors of ChristianaCare Health Services. Chris Narayan, assistant vice president and senior operations manager at Bank of America (BofA) in Newarks, has been named the BofAs 2023 Global Volunteer Award.

