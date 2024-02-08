Google blocks Android users from installing 'unsecure' apps in anti-fraud test





Android users in Singapore will no longer be able to download apps deemed unsafe as Google considers working with local governments to roll out anti-fraud measures.

The move is aimed at tackling the growing fraud problem in the country and marks the first trial of the feature.

This new security feature, available within Google Play Protect, blocks the installation of sideloaded apps that are tagged as potentially dangerous. Such apps are usually downloaded from online sources such as messaging apps or file managers.

Google Singapore said the security measure protects mobile users from malware-based scams, adding that it worked with the Cyber ​​Security Authority of Singapore to develop the feature as part of the government's anti-fraud efforts.

Google says, “Cybercriminals often use social engineering tactics to trick mobile users into disabling security measures and ignoring advance warnings of potential malware, fraud, and phishing under false pretenses.” Stated. As a result, users may download sideloaded apps that may compromise sensitive personal data or transfer funds to scammers.

Citing research conducted this month, Google said that one in two online users in Singapore are still falling victim to online scams, despite expressing confidence in their ability to spot and avoid scams. Stated.

Google Play Protect's real-time scan has identified more than 515,000 potentially dangerous apps and issued more than 3.1 million warnings or blocks for such apps since its launch last October. did.

An added security feature will automatically block Android users in Singapore from installing apps from sideloading sources that use sensitive runtime permissions. According to Google, this permission is commonly abused for financial fraud.

Security features inspect app permissions in real time. Specifically, we examine four runtime permissions, including reading and receiving SMS messages, accessibility services, and notification listening services.

Google says users will be notified of the reason why the app was blocked from installing.

“Secret privileges are frequently abused by fraudsters to intercept one-time passwords from SMS and notifications, and to spy on content on your screen,” the tech giant said. Google pointed to an analysis of major fraudulent malware families that exploit such sensitive runtime privileges, stating that over 95% of installations come from online sideloading sources.

This security feature will be gradually rolled out to Android users in Singapore over the coming weeks.

Eugene Leiderman, Google's director of Android security strategy, said his team will monitor the results of the pilot to assess its impact and tweak security tools as needed.

Singapore has implemented various anti-fraud measures over the past year to curb the rising number of scams, with 103 victims losing more than S$161,000 ($121,583) in December alone. .

The country will see a 25.2% increase in fraud and cybercrime in 2022, with fraud accounting for the majority. Phishing, e-commerce and investment fraud are among the top five most common methods used against victims, accounting for 82.5% of the top 10 types of fraud.

As part of the security measures being rolled out, Singapore banks are now offering a “kill switch” that allows consumers to suspend their accounts in case of suspected violations, and organizations that are not registered with the local identity registry. SMS messages sent from the Internet will be tagged as “possible SCAM.''

