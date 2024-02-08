With revenue doubling and Scotiabank partnership, Sofium brings solar power to Latin America





The startup wants to harness the power of the sun to decarbonize its supply chain.

Solfium, a cleantech startup based in Calgary and Montral, may be Canadian, but its ambitions lie thousands of miles south.

Latin America is one of the world's most vulnerable regions to climate change and also has one of the world's lowest levels of solar power production. According to a study by think tank Ember, solar power accounts for only 3-4% of total electricity generation in Latin America and the Caribbean, compared to almost 50% in Europe.

This is just one reason why Solfium's founders, including co-founder and CEO Andres Friedman, see great potential in the region.

Our penetration level is very low, so the market opportunity is huge, Friedman told Betakit.

Solfium, which developed a solar panel supply chain ecosystem aimed at reducing friction between consumers, installers and component manufacturers, is now working with large companies such as Scotiabank and Suzuki to decarbonize their value chains. We are working on this.

Last year was a big year for cleantech companies. After launching enterprise services, Solfium completed its first funding round and more than doubled its revenue. With the goal of profitability this year, Friedman spoke to Betakit about the team's blueprint for solarizing Latin America.

Uber meets Amazon for the solar industry

Solfium was founded in 2020 by Friedman, a supply chain expert who previously worked at Bombardier. Calgary-based CFO Zachary Magnan is a former finance leader in the oil and gas sector. and Juan Osuna, a veteran in the solar industry.

Friedman said the three Amigos recognized an opportunity to bring a disruptive, technology-enabled business model to Latin America that accelerates the adoption of solar power technology.

He added that he saw great opportunity in Latin America as it has the lowest penetration level of solar PV, despite ideal conditions for end customers and ideal unit economics.

He explained that the first version of Solfiums is a combination of Uber and Amazon for the residential and commercial solar industry. The “Uber” side of the platform includes a managed marketplace for instant quotes for solar products, financing options, and algorithms that match customers with installers. The “Amazon” part addresses the fragmentation of the solar power market by partnering with manufacturers, holding consignment inventory, and managing logistics.

We connect manufacturers, installers, financing partners and end customers, and all of those interactions are coordinated through our technology stack, Friedman explained.

In the first few months, the founding team started working on the beta version of the Solfiums app and launched it in Mexico in May 2021. However, by 2022, seeing big trends in the European market, the startup gradually started to change direction. , major telcos and banks have begun partnering with solar power companies as part of their net zero and sustainability pledges.

We wanted to adapt that model to Latin America. [trend] It hasn't happened yet, he added.

Transitioning to decarbonization of the supply chain

In recent years, many large companies have pledged to achieve net-zero carbon emissions within a certain time frame, and Friedman said much of these companies' emissions are coming from their own facilities, such as factories and distribution channels. He pointed out that waste is being emitted from the value chain.

He said there was a real need for renewable energy across the value chain as part of the drive towards net zero. The challenge for large companies is how to deploy, measure and report the solar energy programs they want to drive within very broad and fragmented value chains without hiring large numbers of people.

Sofium has developed the ability to tag individual solar projects to a company's dashboard. This allows businesses to complete and track thousands of micro solar projects that are executed individually through the Sofiums app.

As part of this pivot, many of Solfiums' customers wanted to integrate solar power into their facilities, and Solfiums eventually expanded to include industrial-scale solar projects. His current iteration of Solfium is working with large companies to decarbonize their value chain with solar power, starting with their own operations and working their way up or down the value chain.

Sofium has developed the ability to tag individual solar projects into a dashboard, allowing businesses to complete and track thousands of micro solar projects. (Image credit: Unsplash via Justin Lim)

Since pivoting its business model, Sofium claims to have experienced significant growth. According to the company, Solfium will generate top-line revenue of $5.7 million in 2023, which is more than double his 2022 revenue.

Solfium currently has 15 corporate customers, including Spain's Santander Bank, Canada's Scotiabank, Japan's Suzuki, and the Mexican branch of beverage multinational Pepsi. The startup has also entered into a partnership with the Mexican Stock Exchange, which will eventually allow its platform to offer carbon credits.

In terms of environmental impact, the company expects the installed solar power systems to save 70 million tons of carbon dioxide over their expected 25-year lifespan.

The startup reached another milestone last year when it secured $3 million in seed financing led by Redwood Ventures, RaliCap, Katapult VC, Savia Ventures, Propulia Capital and others.

Powering Latin America’s solar power potential

This year is expected to be a big year for Solfium. The startup is already looking to expand beyond solar power and offer electric vehicle chargers and batteries, the latter to help customers deal with power outages, which are common in Latin American countries.

Friedman expects Solfium's sales to more than double in 2024, with one-third of that forecast coming from already confirmed sales. Friedman expects Solfium to also reach profitability this year, he said.

Currently, Solfium is focused on Mexico, but plans to expand to more Latin American countries after its Series A round, which is expected to close this year. Freedman pointed out that placing the solfium's center of gravity in this area was very intentional.

In addition to lower solar penetration rates in Latin America, countries in the region may benefit from solar power more than countries such as Canada, which have more cloudy skies and shorter daylight hours.

This, combined with minimal solar PV deployment in the region, means that Latin America will remain Solfium's main focus for the foreseeable future.

We are in the right market with the right product. There's a huge opportunity there, Friedman added.

Feature image courtesy of Solfium.

