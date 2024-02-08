Did you know you can do this with your Google Pixel smartphone?





Pixel smartphones are very difficult to obtain, and we have already talked about it in detail in this article.

. In short, I succeeded, they are happy, so everything is great, right?

Well, I guess so. But we couldn't talk about how blown away they were after just a few days of getting used to the new Pixel. These phones offer so many features and are hidden in so many different menus that it's easy to forget they even exist. So I didn't blame them one bit.

I often hear stories about people who have been using Pixel phones for months or years only to learn about a certain feature X or Y for the first time, and it's really disappointing. In short, I've benefited a lot from these features unique to Google's range of phones, and I want you to have the same experience. So this is basically: Let me tell you about some of my favorite features and unique features. Introducing Pixel smartphones you may have never heard of. You can do even more by double-tapping the back of your phone.

We've all heard about gesture controls, and Google smartphones are adding one more. It's about double-tapping a pixel back to do something.

This setting is[設定]of[ジェスチャー]through which your mobile phone can:

Take a screenshotAccess your digital assistantPlay or pause mediaShow recent appsShow notificationsSwitch flashlightOpen specific appsPersonally, I have this set to my flashlight, and I use it quite often. It is used for. However, here's the problem. To get the most out of your taps, it will take some time to learn the sweet spot. Also, depending on whether you rock the case and its type, the results may vary.

Pro tip: If you're like me and tap your phone while listening to music on the bus, don't forget to turn this switch off. Otherwise, strangers around you will wonder why you keep turning your flashlight on and off like crazy.

App toggle for sending links and sharing images

This has been around for a long time, I always saw the little icon but never really noticed or understood it until recently.

The main points are: When you open the app switcher and look at a specific app with an image or link, your Pixel phone will show up to two custom buttons that let you share either on the fly.

The best part about this is that it also works for images within apps like Instagram. I recently lost my favorite macro photo of this cute little green spider. So I actually used this feature to send an image to my girlfriend and get the image. And it worked perfectly!

While this feature has been rumored to be coming to Android in general, the Pixel is the only phone that I and my friends have access to that actually has this feature. It must be mentioned that only. However, if your phone is an exception, please let us know in the comments.

Oh, and by the way, the spider's name is Watermelon and he says hello. Night photography is great, but have you ever tried astrophotography?

Now, I'm not going to lie. I think Google did a bad job. In fact, this is one of the few things I wish would change about the Pixel camera app, but oh well.

When you open the camera app on your Pixel phone, you'll be taken to Night Sight: Google's low-light camera mode. That is wonderful. It works really well.

But did you know that there are levels?

The next mode is Astrophotography mode, which further improves performance and allows you to capture the night sky itself. I had a lot of fun using this feature, although results can vary greatly depending on where you are.

This is a sample provided by Google as I haven't used it in a while. It's cold outside, are you okay?

So what's my beef? Simple: Not accessible via button. Instead, you will be participating in a tedious and time-consuming process such as:

Open the camera and go to night mode. Point your Pixel phone at the sky. Wait until it realizes that this is actually empty. Repeat this a few times and then try not to judge. That's no problem. Wait until the camera shutter button is released. Changed before you tap. You'll have to wait even more for your shot to be taken.

So it's worth the wait, because some of the resulting shots can be downright amazing. Still, it would be nice to have a toggle.

Google, I don't know if you're reading this, but if you are, flip the switch and enjoy. We earned this award for the inordinate amount of time we collectively spent waiting for our astrophotography to work.Use your Pixel as a webcam

We've all been there: needing a solid webcam for screen recording or important meetings, but not having one. Or, actually, a more likely and slightly worse scenario. I only have one of them installed on my laptop, and it's not necessarily a good one.

Well, Pixel can help. Connect via USB, set it up as a webcam, and you're ready to go. You can view it in significantly higher quality. This is a great feature on the Pixel, but I keep forgetting about it. Does it have something to do with the fact that I don't have a visual representation of it and a reminder that it exists? probably. Beyond screen darkness One of the upcoming trends for 2024 seems to be ultra-bright smartphone displays, and that's great. But there's a fact you may have forgotten. Most of us don't actually spend most of our time outdoors, with our phones in hand, scrolling for hours on end.

But do many people know what they actually do? They lie down at night, pick up their phone and start scrolling through their feed. In my opinion, it's really bad for your health and you should stop doing it completely. But it's not up to me.

So instead, we're going to talk about how to make your evening sessions a little safer. It's a powerful night mode filter that most Android smartphones now have. This is offered in combination with lowering the brightness of your smartphone completely.

And what about pixels? It can even be lowered with special settings. Next time you have a date using your phone in bed, try using this to save your eyesight.

Practical digital magnifier

This is another case where I thought, “Hey, Google, why isn't this in the camera app in the first place?”

You might think that zooming on your Pixel phone has the same effect as using a digital magnifier made specifically for Pixel phones, but that's not the case. There are some additional algorithms here that can help bring out details and contrast in certain objects.

And my favorite thing is that it has a shutter button. That means it can also be used as a macro camera! You don't always get the results you expect. This is because the resulting file details may be lost and the app may behave strangely. However, I would like to keep it on hand just in case.

Fast access to your Pixel camera

One of my favorite things about Sony's latest Xperia smartphones is the dedicated shutter button. When I moved to Pixel phones, I really wanted this button.

That is, until I discovered that I could double-tap the power button to open the camera app and use one of the volume keys in place of the shutter button.

That's really all there is to it, but I feel this is one of the most impactful features of my phone. Especially now that the latest Android versions allow you to change the lock screen shortcut, so you no longer need to have a reserved shortcut for the camera app. sweet!

And here's a nice little bonus. Did you know that when you open the camera app, you can twist your Pixel phone twice to switch between the regular camera and the selfie snapper? Well, there you go. Use the Pixel Tips app. seriously!

This is the most important tip of all these tips. And yes, I understand how it sounds. I mean, most phones come with manual-style apps that no one cares about, but for the Pixel, I seriously recommend checking it out. why? good:

Only the additional features that a specific model can offer are displayed. Updated as new features become available for Pixel phones. Displays information about a specific feature and shortcuts for configuring that feature. And most importantly, I couldn't find it. I could have solved most of these myself if I hadn't opened his Pixel Tips app myself. And why did I do that in the first place? That's because you can download my favorite, his Pixel-only app, which is the next entry on the list. Pocket Operator for Pixel

You may have heard of a company called Teenage Engineering. This is probably my favorite technology company in the world right now. These guys are responsible for the amazing design of the Nothing phone, PlayDate. My favorite piece of technology from the past few years, the AI-powered design of the Rabbit R1, and so much more great music technology.

So what is Pocket Operator? It's a series of fun, quirky, pocketable synthesizers that remove common barriers to electronic music production.

wait a minute. So where does Pixel fit into all of this? Well, as of this writing, Pixel is the only phone series with access to the Pocket Operator app.

But what does it do? Well, you can select a few of almost any video you've ever recorded, automatically chop them up into recognizable sounds, and use them as samples to create funky beats.

I grabbed three random clips from my gallery and created this little beat in just a few minutes. I mean, sure, I've been making music for his 20 years and two of those he's been using Pocket Operators, but still, he could do something this cool in less than 10 minutes, including exporting. It's pretty amazing to make.

The Pixel Pocket Operator app didn't allow you to export a funky, sing-along version of this beat, but unfortunately it extended that restriction to the Pixel's built-in screen recorder, as it refused to record the sound on the Pixel 6a. . However, I was able to export it perfectly. We'll turn this into a nice little truck in about a day. And sometimes doing that is exactly what the doctor ordered. Here's a life-saving bonus round to easily fix his blown out Pixel! To be honest, I've been itching to include these in my Pixel-centric articles for a while now, and I thought I'd take this opportunity to do so. I decided to. Because for me these tips are a lifesaver.

Many Pixel users have reported Pixel phones with software that behaves strangely, but this is nothing new to the tech industry. I can't promise that these will get you out of a sticky situation, but I can say that all major issues on my side have been resolved.

Force Stop Pixel Launcher Pixel Launcher may be malfunctioning. Don't ask me why. I was not successful. Heck, I don't even use it as my main launcher, but it still sometimes ruins my day. But luckily, we found a way to fix the problem without constantly restarting your phone.[設定]Move to[アプリ]Open the menu and[Pixel Launcher]search for[強制停止]Tap[ストレージ]To experience entering. Sometimes they just don't go away. If that happens, repeat the steps, but also reboot immediately afterwards. Reboot into safe mode. I can't for the life of me figure out why this works. I was a little surprised when a Google representative shared it online, but hey, it worked. So I return that love and share it with you.

If your Pixel phone is behaving in a very strange way that's more than just a minor inconvenience, the following steps may permanently resolve the issue.

Press and hold the power button on your Pixel Tap and hold the power off button When your phone asks if you want to restart in safe mode, tap Yes Unlock your phone and wait 1 minute Restart your phone and it will automatically return to normal environment. happened? I don't know, but it works. Most of the time, I've found that when I need to use this, certain third-party UI elements, widgets, or the entire app stops responding. I think of it as a way for Pixels to communicate to me. That was the culprit! Remove it and the problem will go away. And hopefully this will do the same for you.

There are many Pixel features that don't have enough support from the community. But not because they aren't actually good, I find them great. But because Google likes to hide things.

Well, we found some, so there's no need to waste any more time searching. Enjoy and hit me with your Pocket Operator jams in the comments!

