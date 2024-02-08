Google Maps receives important design changes and new features





Google Maps, the wildly popular navigation app, has undergone a major redesign, bringing big changes to its interface and user experience. The most notable changes include ditching the full-screen UI in favor of a more streamlined approach, improving access to information and reducing clutter. Gone are the days when you could tap a location and be surrounded by a full-screen information sheet. Now, when you tap on it, a small sheet appears that displays its information sheet. It is located on top of part of the map background. This preserves context while providing quick access to important details such as close and share buttons. Another big change is the entire route finding experience in Google Maps. The once full-screen search bar has been shrunk to focus solely on address entry. The carousel of transportation options has been relocated to the bottom to improve accessibility on mobile devices. Swipe up on this section to see additional options, but it no longer takes up the entire screen. These changes aim to make Google Maps less cluttered and feel more intuitive, especially on smaller screens. The streamlined layout is also expected to improve one-handed usability on mobile devices. This redesign is currently being rolled out in stages, with some Android users (version 11.113.x) experiencing it first. An iOS rollout is also expected soon. Meanwhile, Google Maps users may notice a new addition in the top left corner of the screen, just below the search bar, where you would place your filters. This latest feature is a small rectangular box that by default displays icons representing the current temperature and weather conditions as well as the Air Quality Index (AQI). Additionally, it provides insight into impending weather events such as rain or snow and specifies the expected timing. As users move around the map, the information in the box updates accordingly, ensuring they have up-to-date information on weather conditions no matter where they are traveling.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/gadgets-news/google-maps-gets-an-important-design-change-heres-whats-new/articleshow/107514135.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos