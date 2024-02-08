Google Pixel Fold 2 hands-on renders reveal narrower form factor, quad rear cameras: Report





Google entered the folding market last year with the Pixel Fold. Announced during the Google I/O 2023 event in May, the book-style foldable smartphone is powered by the company's in-house Tensor G2 chipset. Speculation about the Pixel Fold 2 is currently surfacing on the web. Just recently, early hands-on renders of the second-generation Pixel Fold leaked online, showing off design elements. The renders show that the device has a narrower form factor and a redesigned camera module. The design seems to be inspired by the OnePlus Open. Pixel Fold 2 is expected to run on Tensor G4 chipset.

Android Authority's report features one actual shot of the alleged Pixel Fold 2. The renders show the device's narrow cover display. The display appears to be smaller than the Pixel Fold's 5.8-inch cover display. The aspect ratio of the inner screen is said to be close to square, meaning the next-gen Pixel Fold's overall form factor could be similar to the OnePlus Open.

Google Pixel Fold 2 leaked renderPhoto Credit: Android Authority

Render shows Pixel Fold 2's redesigned camera bump. The camera island located on the top left of the back appears to house four camera sensors, an LED flash, and a microphone. The camera unit will likely include a main wide-angle lens, a second ultra-wide-angle lens, a third Perisco telephoto lens, and an unknown fourth lens. This would be a notable upgrade over the Pixel Fold's visor-like triple rear camera setup.

Additionally, the Pixel Fold 2 reportedly has an aluminum frame and noticeable creases. The inner screen is said to have a hole-punch cutout on the top right corner to house the selfie shooter. The first-generation Pixel Fold hides the internal screen camera in the top bezel.

Various hardware specifications for the Pixel Fold 2 were recently leaked. The next smartphone could skip the Tensor G3 chipset and go straight to Tensor G4. It can be equipped with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It is expected to be officially announced in October.

Google Pixel Fold was launched at the Google I/O 2023 event in May last year and was priced at $1,799 (approximately Rs. 1,47,500) for the base version with 256GB storage.

At Google I/O 2023, the search giant launched its first foldable smartphone and Pixel-branded tablet, while reiterating its focus on AI. The company plans to significantly add his AI technology to its apps, services and Android operating system this year. We discuss this and more in the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital. Orbital is available wherever you get your podcasts, including Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and more. Affiliate links may be automatically generated. Please see our Ethics Statement for more information.

