About dynamic resource scaling and CPU boosting in Kubernetes





But what if your application's resource needs change over time? One option is to configure larger requests to accommodate peak resource needs. This is not an optimal approach and results in underutilized resources. It also incurs unnecessary costs for infrastructure that is not always used.

Java Virtual Machine Resource Usage Patterns

Java applications typically require different resources over time. Java is a dynamic interpreted language based on the principle of write once, run anywhere. It accomplishes this by generating universal byte code rather than architecture-specific machine code and requiring a Java Virtual Machine (JVM) to run the application. JVM typically requires more resources during startup and much less after execution. This is due to intensive computational operations during initial class loading or optimization. Since the JVM utilizes multi-threading, allocating more CPU resources usually reduces startup time.

Containerization of Java applications

Containers have become the de facto way to deploy and run applications in the cloud. Container platforms provide portability by design, so JVM portability doesn't help when running inside a container. Enterprises moving to the cloud and running containers are often looking for elasticity for their workloads. The ability to dynamically scale up and down as needed also means you pay less for the resources you use. The long startup times of containerized JVM applications make it difficult to take advantage of the elasticity features of container runtimes in the cloud.

One possible solution is to precompile Java code to native machine code. This allows Java applications to run without his JVM, resulting in faster startup and better performance. For example, GraalVM is a Java development toolkit that supports this method of building code. However, using this approach introduces additional challenges and often requires application modernization efforts. Therefore, enterprises will prefer to use her JVM if the container platform can dynamically allocate computing resources as needed.

Dynamic resource scaling with Kubernetes and CPU Boost

Kubernetes version 1.27 introduced a new feature called in-place resource resizing. This allows you to resize Pod resources without restarting the container. To enable this, you can now modify CPU and memory resources in the Pod's container resource field. This feature is still in alpha.

A solution that can benefit from in-place resource sizing is Kube Startup CPU Boost, a Kubernetes operator that increases CPU resources for pods. Resource updates occur before the cluster schedules pods on the nodes. Once the container is ready, the operator updates the container's resources to their original values. Thanks to the in-place resource resizing feature, this operation does not force a pod restart.

Kube Startup CPU Boost is open source. This is intended to solve use cases for applications that require additional resources at startup. The use case is not limited to containerized his JVM applications.

You can install Kube Startup CPU Boost with the following command: As a prerequisite, your cluster must have the InPlacePodVerticalScaling feature gate enabled.

