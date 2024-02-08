A wild update is coming to Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G)





Summary Google offers seven years of software updates on the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, but not on older Google smartphones like the Pixel 5 and 4a (5G). The latest bug fix update for Pixel 5 and 4a (5G) is minor and does not change the security patch. Without ongoing security patches, Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 may become more vulnerable to exploits and require an upgrade when Android 15 arrives.

Google may offer seven years of software updates for the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, but this policy is entirely new. Older Google phones won't benefit from this generous support period. This also applies to Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G). Both were released in 2020 and have not been updated by Google since late 2023. Google typically provides at least one final bug fix update after the official deadline. However. This week, one such update is rolling out to his Pixel 5 and 4a (5G).

As usual, the bug fix update is as small as possible and doesn't even enhance the security patches that have been applied to the two phones. Even the build number hasn't changed much, the new version just adds .B2 to the end of the UP1A.231105.001 release. Google hasn't published an official changelog, so it's unclear exactly what issues the company fixed in the new version.

If you're still using a Pixel 4a (5G) or Pixel 5, this update may fix any lingering or underlying issues. This might allow you to continue holding the handset comfortably until Android 15 arrives, but that's not going to happen with either phone. At that point, it may be time to upgrade to a new phone. Without a continued influx of new security patches, the Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 become more vulnerable to exploits with each passing month.

Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5 next to each other

Please note that Pixel 4a (5G) is a different smartphone than Pixel 4a. The latter was released a few months ago and, as the naming scheme suggests, does not support 5G. It stopped receiving updates in August 2023 and is still using Android 13.

To download the update on Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5, go to the System section of System Settings and tap the System Update entry. This update is also available as a factory image or OTA update on Google's developer website.

The Pixel 5a will be stopped from updating next

The next smartphone to stop receiving updates is the Pixel 5a. According to Google's support page, updates are guaranteed until August 2024. Considering that the Pixel 5a was launched with Android 11 and has already received three Android version updates, it is highly unlikely that we will get Android 15 in that last update.

Things improve slightly on the Pixel 6 and 7 series and Pixel Fold. All these phones are currently guaranteed only three full version upgrades to Android, but will receive two more years of security patches. After you receive three updates, you won't get new platform features as part of future Android releases, but you'll continue to get security patches for at least two more years.

