How to try Ultra 1.0 and the new mobile app





Gemini Advanced is available for $19.99 per month as part of the new Google One AI Premium plan, with an initial two-month free trial. With this plan, you get all the benefits of the existing Google One premium plan, including 2 TB of storage, plus the best of Google AI and the latest advances. Additionally, AI Premium subscribers will soon be able to use Gemini (previously known as his Duet AI) in Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets, and more.

We continue to take a bold and responsible approach to bringing this technology to the world. We also built safety into our products according to AI principles to reduce issues such as unsafe content and bias. Before releasing Gemini Advanced, we conducted extensive reliability and safety checks, including with an external red team. Based on human feedback, we further refined the underlying model using fine-tuning and reinforcement learning. For more information, see the latest Gemini technical report.

Easily use Gemini on your phone

We've heard that you want an easier way to access Gemini from your mobile phone. So today, we're starting to roll out new mobile experiences for Gemini and Gemini Advanced in our new app for Android and his Google app for iOS.

With Gemini on your phone, you can type, talk, add images, and get all kinds of help on the go. Take a picture of a flat tire and ask for instructions, generate a custom image for a dinner party invitation, or ask for help writing a difficult text message. This is an important first step toward building a true AI assistant that is conversational, multimodal, and helpful.

android

On Android, Gemini is a new kind of assistant that uses generative AI to collaborate with you and help you get things done.

Once you download the Gemini app or opt in via Google Assistant, you can launch Google Assistant from the app or by typically pressing the power button, swiping the corner on some phones, or saying “OK Google” You can now access the Gemini app from anywhere else you want. This not only makes Gemini easier to access, but also enables new overlay experiences that provide context-sensitive help on-screen, such as generating a caption for a photo you've taken or asking you a question about an article you're reading. You can . Many Google Assistant voice features are now available through the Gemini app, including setting timers, making calls, and controlling smart home devices, and we're working on supporting more features in the future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://blog.google/products/gemini/bard-gemini-advanced-app/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos