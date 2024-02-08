Global Distinction, Virginia Tech Advantage's 2024 State of the University Address Key Topics Virginia Tech News





Sands also pointed to Virginia Tech's research enterprise growth as one of the many metrics Times Higher Education uses when constructing its rankings. Growth in externally sponsored research increased by 13.4% to $415 million during the last fiscal year. This surpassed the university's strategic plan milestone by two years early.

Sands said Virginia Tech Advantage and Virginia Tech Global Distinction both share one key principle. Our strength lies in our communities and our people. Faculty, staff, and students are the university's most important assets.

Additional updates

For the fourth year in a row, Virginia Tech set a new record for first-year applicants, totaling 52,365, an 11% increase over last year.

While this figure reflects the growing interest and reputation of the university, Sands said the university is unable to pass, primarily due to limited on-campus infrastructure and limited locally available housing. He said the number of applicants would be reduced.

As we look to the future, housing availability and affordability is one of the many headwinds we must contend with, but it is not the only one, he said. Now is the time for universities, towns, counties, and surrounding communities to come together and find a strategic path to improve our communities for everyone. We are happy to see the progress being made and wish Virginia Tech the best in the coming weeks. And our community's neighbors will be able to present plans for productive dialogue to increase understanding of our needs and chart a course to address our common goals.

Among other updates, Sands announced that the first building at Virginia Tech's Innovation Campus in Alexandria, Virginia, is scheduled to open next year. The Innovation Campus academic program opened in fall 2020 and currently enrolls 376 master's degree-seeking students in computer science and computer engineering.

Additionally, facility projects such as Hitt Hall, Perry Place Dining Hall, Undergraduate Science Laboratory, War Memorial Gymnasium renovations, an elevator next to Dering Hall, and an intermodal transportation facility are all scheduled to be completed by this fall. .

Sands also emphasized the growing relationship between Virginia Tech and Botswana, a country in southern Africa. As part of a project led by Kathleen Alexander, the William E. Lavery Professor in the School of Natural Resources and Environment at Virginia Tech, the Botswana government and a non-governmental organization founded by Alexander will open the Wildlife Forensic Institute this fall. Construction has begun. , a joint facility where students from Virginia Tech and Botswana can conduct research in various areas of conservation.

Finally, Mr. Sands acknowledged the efforts of the University's Progress Group and the generosity of Virginia Tech supporters. Virginia Tech raised about $225 million in the last fiscal year and was recognized by the Council for the Advancement and Support of Education as a CASE 50 institution, placing the university in the top tier for college admissions.

Sands said that in 2024 we will look back with pride on the past decade and then look to the future. Great opportunities and challenges lie ahead. The state of our university is strong, full of hope, and committed to our mission in the spirit of the prosim that I am able to serve.

We were ready to show the world who we were.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.vt.edu/articles/2024/02/CM-State-of-University-2024.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos