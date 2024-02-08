Google's Gemini AI app is coming to phones, making it easier for people to connect to their digital brains





SAN FRANCISCO — Google on Thursday introduced a free artificial intelligence app that embeds the technology in smartphones. This allows people to quickly connect to a digital brain that not only helps them manage, but can also write on their behalf and interpret what they are reading and watching. their lives.

With the arrival of the Gemini app, named after an AI project announced late last year, Google is ditching the Bard chatbot it introduced a year ago in favor of ChatGPT, a chatbot announced by Microsoft-backed startup OpenAI. We aim to catch up. Google will immediately release a standalone Gemini app for smartphones running on Android software.

Google plans to incorporate Gemini functionality into its existing search app for iPhone in the coming weeks, but Apple wants people to rely on its voice assistant Siri to handle various tasks.

Google's voice assistant, which has been around for years, will remain, but executives hope Gemini will become the primary way they apply technology to help users think, plan, and create. It states that This marks Google's next foray into new and potentially dangerous paths, while remaining focused on its founding goal of organizing the world's information and making it universally accessible and usable. Thing.

We think this is one of the most profound ways to advance our mission,” Sissy Xiao, Google's general manager who oversees Gemini, told reporters ahead of Thursday's announcement.

The Gemini app will first be released in English in the US, then expand to Asia Pacific next week, with Japanese and Korean versions released.

In addition to the free version of Gemini, Google will sell advanced services accessible through the new app for $20 per month. The Mountain View, Calif., company says it's a highly sophisticated AI that can tutor students, provide computer programming tips to engineers, come up with project ideas, and help users find the most popular You can also create content for proposals. .

Powered by an AI technology called Ultra 1.0, the Gemini Advanced option looks to build on the nearly 100 million subscribers worldwide that Google has acquired to date, most of which start at $2 per month for additional storage. He said he paid $10. Upload photos, documents, and other digital materials. The Gemini Advanced subscription includes 2 terabytes of storage, which Google currently sells for $10 per month. This means the company thinks his AI technology is worth the extra $10 per month.

Google is offering a two-month free trial of Gemini Advanced to encourage people to try it out.

The rollout of the Gemini app is part of a trend that Google started with the launch of its latest Pixel smartphone last fall, highlighting the growing momentum to bring more AI to the smartphone devices that accompany people everywhere. Samsung announced its latest Galaxy smartphones last month.

It also intensifies a high-stakes AI showdown as two of the world's most powerful companies, Google and Microsoft, compete for dominance in a technology that could reshape work, entertainment, and perhaps humanity itself. There is a high possibility that it will. The battle has already helped add $2 trillion to the combined market value of Microsoft and Google's parent company Alphabet Inc. since the end of 2022.

Google CEO Sundar Puchai predicted in a blog post that the technology underlying Gemini Advanced will be able to outthink even the smartest people when tackling many complex subjects.

Ultra 1.0 uses a combination of 57 subjects including mathematics, physics, history, law, medicine, and ethics to test the knowledge and problem-solving abilities of human experts in (massive multitasking language comprehension) “This is the first time that it has outperformed the previous year,” Pichai wrote.

However, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Wednesday said that the ChatGPT-4 chatbot, a product released nearly a year ago, will function after being trained by OpenAI on large-scale language models (LLMs). emphasized.

We have the best models, Nadella asserted today during an event in Mumbai, India. He then seemed to be anticipating Gemini's next generation release, saying, “We've been waiting for our competitors to arrive. There is,” he added.

With the introduction of increasingly sophisticated AI, the technology can malfunction and act on its own, or be manipulated by people for nefarious purposes, such as spreading political misinformation or torturing opponents. There are growing concerns that this may be the case. That potential has already led to the passage of rules to police the use of AI in Europe, and is spurring similar efforts in the United States and other countries.

Google says its next-generation Gemini products have been extensively tested to ensure safety, and the company's commitment to social benefits, avoidance of unfair bias, and accountability to people. It is said to be built to follow AI principles.

