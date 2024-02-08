What happened when computers learned to read?





Computers love reading. And it's not just bedtime fiction. They read voraciously. All literature, all historical novels, encyclopedias, academic papers, personal messages, advertisements, love letters, news articles, hate speech, crime reporting, everything written and transmitted, no matter how trivial. Even if it is.

This ingested print contains a jumble of human wisdom and emotion, information and disinformation, fact and metaphor. While we were building railroads, fighting wars, and buying shoes online, mechanical children went to school.

Literary computers now doodle everywhere in the background, powering search engines, recommendation systems, and customer service chatbots. They flag offensive content on social networks and remove spam from our inboxes. In hospitals, it helps translate patient-doctor conversations into insurance billing codes. In some cases, it may even alert law enforcement to potential terrorist plots or (poorly) predict threats of violence on social media. Legal professionals use them to conceal or uncover evidence of corporate wrongdoing. Students are writing their next school report with the help of smart word processors that can not only complete sentences, but also create entire essays on any topic.

The industrial era introduced automation to shoe stores and factory line workers. Today, writers, professors, doctors, and lawyers are celebrating their day. All human activity now passes through computational pipelines, with sanitation workers converting wastewater into data. Whether we like it or not, we are all subject to automation. In order to survive unscathed, we must also learn to become software engineers. Whatever you're doing, it's great.

Any of the above may surprise you, but I think my job is almost done. Now that your curiosity has been piqued, you'll start noticing literary robots everywhere, and you'll join me in pondering their origins. Those who are not surprised probably (wrongly!) believe that these siliconites only recently found their way somewhere in the field of computer science or software engineering. What I'm here to tell you is that machines have been getting smarter in this way for centuries, long before there were computers, and they were learning things like rhetoric, linguistics, hermeneutics, literary theory, and semiotics. , progress has been made in more esoteric fields such as philology.

To help you read and understand their vast library of machine texts, I'd like to introduce you to some of the key ideas behind the ordinary magic of literary computers. Deep within the circuitry of everyday devices like smart light bulbs and refrigerators, you'll find little poems that don't even have a genre yet. In this sense, these computers not only have functions such as keeping food cold or providing light, but also have the potential for creativity and collaboration.

It is tempting to ask existential questions about the nature of artificial intelligence. “How smart are artificial intelligences?” Do they really think and understand our language? Will they someday already be sentient?

It is impossible to answer such questions (in the way they are asked) because the category of consciousness itself originates from human experience. To understand extraterrestrial life, we need to think from an alien perspective. And instead of debating definitions (smart or not), we can begin to explain how the meaning of intelligence continues to evolve.

Not so long ago, one way to look smart was to memorize a bunch of obscure facts like a walking encyclopedia. Today, such a way of perceiving seems like a waste of valuable mental space. With vast online databases, effective search habits are more important than rote memorization. Intelligence changes. Therefore, its essential puzzle cannot be assembled from clear binary attributes arranged in the same way always and everywhere. Can a machine think “yes” or “no”? Rather, it can begin to contextually assemble the pieces in terms of evolving shared capabilities at a particular time and place. “What do they think?” And how do we think with them? And how does that change the meaning of thought?

By answering the question “how,” we can discover a strange kind of twin history that straddles art and science. Humans have been thinking this way with and through machines for centuries, just as they have thought with and through us. The mind, hands, and tools move and move simultaneously. But the way we train our minds, hands, and tools treat them like entirely separate appendages, located in separate buildings and unrelated fields on a college campus. This educational model separates ends and means, means and ends, and deprives citizens of their rights. Instead, I would like to imagine an alternative, more integrated curriculum, offered to both poets and engineers, and ultimately to machine readers as part of a separate training corpus.

The next time you pick up a smart device like a book or phone, pause mid-use and reflect on your posture. You might be watching a video or writing an email. Since the mind moves, it requires mental abilities such as perception and interpretation. But the hands also move and work with technology to animate the body. Pay attention to intelligence postures, such as the way you tilt your head, the movements of individual fingers, pressing a button, or pointing your finger in a certain way. Feel the glass on the screen and the roughness of the paper. Leaf and swipe. These physical ritual spells manifest thoughts, bodies, tools, and produce intellectual artifices. That's everything. And that's already kind of the point. Thinking is done in the head, with the hands, using tools and even with the help of others. Thoughts are moved by mental forces as well as physical, instrumental, and social forces.

What is it in this chain that separates natural forces from man-made forces? Does natural intelligence end when I am alone and quietly think about something? Consider using a notebook or calling a friend for advice. Why not go to the library or look up an encyclopedia? Or is it a conversation with a machine? None of the boundaries seem convincing. Intelligence requires technology. Webster's Dictionary defines intelligence as the skillful use of reason. Artifice itself comes from the Latin ars, meaning skilled work, and facere, meaning to make. In other words, artificial intelligence simply means “reason + skill.” There is no hard line between the human mind and its extensions, only synergy.

What about smart objects? Stretch first thing in the morning and reach for your phone at the same time. Check your schedule, read the news, and feel the faint glow of compliments, hearts, and likes from various social apps. How did I get into this position? I ask, standing next to the beetle from Caucasus' Metamorphosis. Who taught me this kind of movement?

It wasn't really planned. Nor do any beetles actually live in our natural habitat, the ancient forest floor. Our intimate rituals change organically in response to changes in our environment. We live in crafted spaces that include design for purposeful living. The sign in the room says: Eat here, sleep there. Bed, please lie here. Hug me like this on the screen. Smart objects further change in response to our inputs. To do so, it must be able to communicate to include a layer of written instructions. Somewhere between the tap of my finger and the responsive pixel on the screen, an algorithm registered my morning routine preferences. I am input and output. Tools evolve as they change me. So I go back to bed.

Excerpt from “Literary Theory for Robots: How Computers Learned to Write.” Copyright 2024 by Dennis E. Tennen. Used with permission of the publisher, his WW Norton & Company, Inc. all rights reserved.

