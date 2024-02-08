Inovus Medical opens new global headquarters in St. Helens





Inovus Medical, a surgical training technology company, has opened its new global headquarters at the Glass FuturesInnovation Building Center of Excellence, a cornerstone of the Medical Technology and Life Sciences Campus in St Helens.

This strategic move strengthens Innovus Medical's commitment to advancing surgical training technology and positioning itself as a global partner in surgical training.

A pioneer in progress and innovation, the new global headquarters is now at the heart of Innovus Medical's rapidly expanding research and development (R&D) and UK-based commercial teams. This move reflects an important milestone in the company's efforts to redefine the standards of surgical training.

“Expansion into our new global headquarters is an important part of our roadmap as we advance our mission to become the world's surgical training partner,” said Glenn Cooper, chairman of Innovus Medical. “It provides a dynamic environment for training.” Innovation, collaboration, and growth bring us closer to our goal of revolutionizing surgical education worldwide. ”

The new global headquarters is strategically located near Innovus Medical's global manufacturing site in St. Helens, ensuring operational efficiency and facilitating streamlined collaboration between research and development and manufacturing teams.

The Glass Futures Innovation Building Center of Excellence is designed to foster creativity and collaboration, as well as residential education, research and innovation spaces. These facilities will enable Inovus Medical to accelerate the development of pioneering medical solutions that address the evolving needs of healthcare professionals around the world.

Councilor Kate Grewcutt, St Helens Borough Council Cabinet Member for Economy, Business and Skills, said: “We support Innovus Medical in their work to build the Future of Glass Innovation Center of Excellence. “We are delighted to be able to witness their dedication to innovation and medical technology. This new headquarters will strengthen St. Helens' position as a hub for cutting.” It is cutting-edge research and development in the healthcare and life sciences sector, demonstrating the strength of collaborative efforts with forward-thinking companies like Innovus Medical. ”

