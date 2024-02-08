Google goes all-in on Gemini model, launches $20 paid tier for Gemini Ultra





Google Bird is no more. Almost exactly a year after first introducing OpenAI's (hasty) effort to counter ChatGPT, the company has retired that name and rebranded Bard to Gemini, the name of its underlying model family. But more importantly, we're also releasing Gemini Ultra, our most capable large-scale language model to date.

However, Gemini Ultra is a paid experience. Google is making this feature available through its new $20 Google One tier (with a two-month free trial). This includes 2 TB of storage and the rest of the feature set of Google's One, including access to Gemini in Google Workspace apps such as Docs. , Slide, Sheet, Meet. Along with this, Google will also be discontinuing the Duet AI branding, which was mostly limited to Workspace's AI capabilities, and moving that to Gemini as well.

The company also released a new Gemini app for Android and plans to bring it to the Google app on iOS. On Android, you can now also replace Google Assistant with Gemini. For developers who want API access to the Ultra model, Google said it will have more to share in the coming weeks.

Gemini Advanced will be available in over 150 countries and territories, but will be available in English only for now. Next on the roadmap for additional languages ​​are Japanese and Korean.

Gemini Ultra 1.0

When Google first announced Gemini, only the Gemini Pro model was widely available through Bart. At the time, Google said that Gemini Pro's performance was about on par with his GPT-3.5, but with GPT-4 now widely available, the announcement felt a little underwhelming. At the time, Google announced that its flagship Gemini Ultra would be available to consumers in early 2024 after a series of private tests. Although the company didn't explicitly say so, the understanding at the time was that the Ultra model would be part of a paid plan then called Bart Advanced, now renamed Gemini Advanced.

“Gemini Ultra 1.0 is a model that sets the state-of-the-art across a wide range of benchmarks spanning text, images, audio, and video,” Google's Sissy Haxiao said in a press conference ahead of today's announcement. “For Google, Gemini is more than just a model. It's about cutting-edge technology and building on top of it, from products that impact billions of users to the APIs and platforms that developers and enterprises use to innovate. It’s a shift in thinking about the whole ecosystem that we’re building.”

Haxiao also noted that Google decided to change its name to Gemini to reflect that the company's cutting-edge technology is at the core of Bart (although it does have a large amount of expertise in branding). If a savvy Google decided to launch a more capable model and wanted to call it Aries, instead of Gemini Ultra Super Pro Max 3.0, it would be called Bard). And while Google promotes Bard's scores to users, many early users never returned after getting admittedly middling results, making the rebrand almost mandatory.

Bard had already switched to Gemini Pro, so there won't be any major changes for free users. However, if you choose to pay for Gemini Advanced, you will have access to the Gemini Ultra 1.0 model. You'll have to try it out for yourself to see how good Gemini Ultra 1.0 really is. Google itself was pretty vague about the feature at a press conference this week.

“With access to our Ultra 1.0 model, Gemini Advanced is capable of highly complex tasks using a variety of applications, including coding, logical reasoning, following subtle instructions, and creative collaboration. It has improved significantly,” Haxiao explained. “With Gemini Advanced, you can not only create longer prompts, but also better understand the context of previous prompts.” It's worth noting that Gemini Ultra 1.0 is also multi-model. This allows you to participate in conversations about images, for example.

gemini advanced

As for Gemini Advanced, currently the only way to access Ultra 1.0, users will have to sign up for the new $20 Google One AI Premium plan. This plan includes all the benefits of the existing Google One premium plan: 2 TB of storage, exclusive Google Photo editing features, premium video features in Google Meet, and enhanced event scheduling in Google Calendar. Additionally, you'll have access to more advanced models wherever Gemini is available. You'll soon be able to access Gemini from Google Workspace as well, presumably in a Microsoft Copilot-like experience, but Google didn't want to reveal any details about this just yet.

Currently, the current price for cutting-edge AI chat tools, including ChatGPT, is $20 per month. Google has the advantage here of being able to layer on these additional features without much additional cost (after all, the margins on these existing Google One storage plans are probably already pretty high) .

There is one nice perk. Even if you're already a Google One subscriber, you can also get a two-month free trial when you upgrade to the new AI Premium plan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2024/02/08/google-goes-all-in-on-gemini-and-launches-20-paid-tier-for-gemini-ultra/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos