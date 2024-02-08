Save up to $2,500 on TVs in Best Buy Super Bowl Sale: Our Picks





Super Bowl XV is just around the corner, with less than a week until the San Francisco 49ers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs. If you're going to watch (and party) at home, you'll need the best TV you can get. Pairing it with a soundbar is also a great idea. You can feel the sound of the stadium with every call and cheer. It's not too late to buy the latest TV to enjoy the big game, thanks to Best Buy's current Super Bowl sale.

The biggest game of the year just doesn't have enough “oomph” when you're watching it on your laptop. If you're watching on your phone out of necessity, the experience is even more diluted. But Best Buy has you covered. Ahead of this Sunday's Super Bowl, choose from displays that can be picked up in-store or delivered to your home (some with installation packaging).

From Samsung to Sony, check out our picks for some of the best TVs currently on sale at Best Buy.

Best Buy 5 Best Super Bowl TV Deals Samsung 77-inch S89C OLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV (Save $1,800) Best Buy

This great deal saves you nearly $2,000 off the list price on this 77-inch Samsung OLED 4K UHD TV with built-in smart TV functionality.

This giant screen is the perfect centerpiece for any living room that needs a Super Bowl hub. Boasts quantum HDR OLED. This means fine-tuned brightness and superior contrast, all thanks to self-emitting pixels. You also get Pantone-verified colors, so every pass and play looks more realistic than ever.

When it comes to sound, enjoy Dolby Atmos audio. You'll feel like you're having the time of your life surrounded by other football fans. Of course, only if you can hear the fans over the sound of the crowd at home.

Anti-glare technology provides beautiful viewing angles from any angle. Plus, a neural quantum processor with 4K upscaling delivers even older content to your living room in crisp, colorful format.

Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV (Save $500) Best Buy

Get ready for the Super Bowl with this comfortable and large 65-inch Samsung TV. It may not be as huge as some of the other products on sale, but it's still a great value to buy as it's currently $500 off the regular price.

This is a gorgeous OLED screen that projects a dazzling spectacle of color and looks great against the green of a soccer field on your big day. PurColor technology brings your games to life with a wider range of colors and enhances your content to 4K to ensure every play looks great. If the big event is over and you want to check out something else, there's plenty to watch in his high-quality 4K.

Mega Contrast and HDR help you experience deeper blacks and brighter whites, while Object Tracking Sound Light and Q-Symphony create immersive audio. For $1,600, you can't beat what you get with this TV.

Samsung 85-inch TU690T Crystal UHD 4K Smart Tizen TV (Save $500) Best Buy

You can save a whopping $500 on this gorgeous and huge 85-inch TV. Easily transform your living room into a stadium-like experience with stunning 4K resolution.

Thanks to PurColor technology and HDR, every pass, touchdown, and play comes to life with breathtaking clarity and color, delivering a full spectrum of color and color that viewers previously had to miss in dark scenes. Reveal details.

Even after the game is over, television's usefulness continues. Tizen smart features allow you to access your favorite content anytime with just a few clicks, and compatibility with leading voice assistants and AirPlay 2 allows for seamless integration into your smart home.

Sony 85-inch X80K LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV (Save $300) Best Buy

This 85-inch TV features crystal-clear 4K resolution and bright, natural colors, so everything from cheeky commercials to Hail Mary plays appears in stunning clarity.

And thanks to Sony's Triluminos Pro feature, it offers literally billions of accurate colors, making what you see on your TV look more natural. All of this is further enhanced with HDR and Dolby Vision.

Plus, when you're done playing, you can easily access all your favorite content with built-in Google TV smart features, making it more than just game day TV, it's your daily driver. .

It's voice-controlled, so you can change channels even if you're elbow-deep in the wing plate.

TCL 98-inch S5 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV (Save $2,500) Best Buy

Do you want the ultimate TV for the ultimate game experience? Go big.

Save $2,500 off the regular price when you buy from TCL. That means you'll pay $2,500, but it's worth it. This huge 98-inch screen and 4K Ultra High Definition resolution will make you feel like you're in the field because of how big this TV is.

It provides an extremely smooth and clear image, even when players are flying faster than light across the field (or faster than Swiftie looking for Taylor's autograph with her boyfriend Travis Kelce). Masu. Advanced features like 120Hz refresh rate, 480 motion rate, HDR imaging, and AI-enhanced image quality ensure every pass, catch, and halftime moment of his show is vividly recreated.

And it's not just about looks. Like many of its peers, this model has built-in voice control, smart home integration, and Google Assistant for access to all your streaming apps in one place, making it ideal for big games and more. It also features an immersive entertainment hub.

What is the best TV to watch the Super Bowl on?

There are some important points to consider. You can use the same guidelines the next time you go out and buy another new TV. For your wallet, you don't have to buy it right away.

Screen size: A larger screen is more immersive, but you need to balance this with how far you sit from the screen. Make sure you have space for it.

Resolution: Look for a TV with at least 4K resolution for clear, detailed images. These TVs have four times the resolution of standard 1080p HD TVs, making them perfect for big screen and close viewing. That way you can see everything that's happening during the game.

Refresh rate: Refresh rate measures how many times per second the image is reloaded on the screen. The higher the refresh rate (such as 120Hz), the smoother the movements, which is great for fast-paced sports. This reduces motion blur and makes the game easier to understand.

HDR (High Dynamic Range): HDR TVs offer better contrast, brightness, and color compared to non-HDR TVs. This means you'll get a clearer, more realistic picture, making your Super Bowl broadcast look and feel better than if you watched it from home. For the best HDR, look for a TV that supports HDR10 or Dolby Vision.

Smart features: Make sure your TV supports the apps and services that broadcast what you want to watch, such as network apps, cable provider apps, or streaming services like Hulu or YouTube TV. After the Super Bowl, you can still watch your favorite shows and movies without having to purchase a separate streaming device.

Sound quality: Sound plays a big role in the overall experience. Consider a TV with great built-in speakers, or plan to invest in a soundbar or surround sound system to make your games sound as good as they look.

