Google's Gemini AI now has new apps that work across Google products





Google is notorious for having a million similar products with confusingly different names and seemingly nothing in common. (Would you be interested in a messaging app?) But when it comes to that AI work, only one name will matter going forward. This is Gemini.

The company announced Thursday that it is renaming its Bard chatbot to Gemini, releasing a dedicated Gemini app for Android, and bringing all Duet AI features from Google Workspace under the Gemini brand. We also announced the general release of Gemini Ultra 1.0, the largest and most capable version of Google's large language model.

The Geminis mobile app is probably where most people will discover new tools. When you download a new app on your Android, you can set Gemini as your default assistant. In other words, you'll replace Google Assistant as the one that responds when you say “OK Google” or press and hold the home button. For now, it doesn't seem like Google plans to completely discontinue Assistant, but the company has been deprioritizing Assistant for some time now and clearly believes Gemini is the future. I think this is a very important first step towards building a true AI assistant, says Sissie Hsiao, who runs Bard (now Gemini) at Google. It's conversational, multimodal, and more useful than ever.

Gemini is part assistant, part chatbot, part search engine. Image: Google

There's no dedicated Gemini app for iOS, and you can't set a non-Siri assistant as your default, but you do have access to all the AI ​​features in the Google app. To help you understand how important Gemini is to Google, you'll see a toggle at the top of the app to switch from Search to Gemini. For as long as Google has existed, search has been its most important product. Gemini is starting to show that it may be just as important. (For now, Google's search AI is still called Search Generative Experience, by the way, but it's safe to assume it will eventually become Gemini.)

Other changes to Gemini are mainly just branding. Google is ditching the Bard name, but otherwise its chatbots will feel the same as before. The same applies to all AI features within Google Workspace apps, such as Gmail and Docs. These were previously called Duet AI and are now also called Gemini. These features can help you draft emails, organize spreadsheets, and perform other work-related tasks.

Most users will continue to use the standard version of the Gemini model, known as Gemini Pro. To use Gemini Ultra, the most powerful version of this model, you need to sign up for a Gemini Advanced subscription, which is part of the new Google One AI Premium plan for $20 a month. (Those names don't help, Google!) This subscription also comes with 2TB of Google Drive storage and all the other features of a Google One subscription, so Google offers those users 10 per month. We think it's just an increase in dollars. For others, the $20 per month price tag for ChatGPT Plus and other products seems to be about the going rate for high-end AI bots.

Ultra model allows you to include more context and have longer conversations

For $20 a month, Shao said Gemini Ultra sets cutting-edge standards with a wide range of benchmarks across text, images, audio and video. Ultra models are designed to include more context, have longer conversations, and excel at complex tasks such as coding and logical reasoning.

Google One's plans are confusing, but here's a guide. Image: Google

It's not surprising that Google is so committed to Gemini, but it does increase the risks to the company's ability to compete with OpenAI, Anthropic, Perplexity, and the growing number of other strong AI competitors in the market. In testing just after Gemini launched last year, Bard with Gemini performed very well, almost on par with GPT-4, but was significantly slower. Now, Google needs to prove it can keep up with the industry, as it aims to build compelling consumer products while also convincing developers to build on Gemini instead of OpenAI.

There have only been a few times in Google's history when the entire company seemed to be betting on one thing. It used to be Google Plus, and we all know how that turned out. But this time, Google appears to be fully committed to becoming an AI company. That means Gemini might be as big as Google.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2024/2/8/24065553/google-gemini-ios-android-app-duet-bard The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos