Opinion | The world needs more women in Stem | fDi Intelligence Source of Foreign Direct Investment Information





Europe's technology and innovation gaps are well known. According to McKinsey, in the five years before the COVID-19 pandemic, large European companies had 20% lower profits, 40% slower revenue growth, and 40% less R&D spending than large U.S. companies. . Most of the differences lie in the industries that produce the technology, especially his ICT and pharmaceuticals.

The continent is trying to address this problem with major investments through programs such as Horizon Europe and institutions such as the European Institute for Innovation and Technology and the European Research Council.

Over the past two decades, an astonishing amount of research has been published on how diversity and inclusion improve performance, innovation, and research output. Therefore, getting more women involved in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) research and careers will accelerate closing the gap with Europe. How do you do it?

While preparing this article, I reviewed a 2003 article at an EU-sponsored conference entitled “European industrial research lacks women, but business is striving to make a difference.” I met. The magazine laments that, despite an increase in the number of female Stem graduates at the time, women make up only 15% of industrial research jobs in Europe. When I entered the physics department at the University of Milan 20 years ago, women were about 20% of the students in the course.

The world has changed. Globally, women currently make up around 42% of Stem graduates, but they make up only 27.6% of the technology workforce. Almost 92% of software developers are men, but only 17% of technology company CEOs are women. While we have succeeded in dramatically increasing the number of women pursuing Stem studies, we have not increased the number of women pursuing successful Stem careers.

So progress is being made, albeit slowly. The World Economic Forum predicts that it will take another 169 years to achieve full gender equality. The United Nations says 300 years. Either way, the image is dark.

A 2020 study called “The Paradox of Diversity Innovation in Science” examined the adoption of similar innovative ideas proposed by men and women. This result clearly shows that in science, the majority tends to ignore the contributions of innovative minorities, including women. This is a function of unconscious bias. There are well-known experiments in which fake papers were published simply because the name of a prominent scientist was included as the lead author. Women and minorities are discriminated against and lose out. We all lose.

STEM talent details:

The number of women working in technology increases by 1 million per year

Improving this requires a two-pronged approach.

Meanwhile, we must continue to strongly encourage all children, especially girls, to engage in Stem learning. This can be achieved through speaking at schools, company visits, and shadowing opportunities. We continue to celebrate and tell the stories of amazing women in science, from mathematicians Ada Lovelace, Sofia Kovalevskaya and Katherine Johnson to biochemist Katalin Karic and computer scientist Grace Hopper. Must be.

On the other hand, we also need affirmative action. 168 years or her 300 years is too long to hope that laudable bottom-up efforts, women in technology organizations, more conferences and papers will bring about substantive change. Don't get me wrong, they certainly help. very. And we must keep the spotlight on us. But the shortcut lies in actively and openly encouraging companies to actively develop and promote diverse talent. Talking about money. The target speaks. Things would change if companies, public and private, required companies to disclose the number of women and minorities at all levels within their organizations, directing money to good investors and institutions to better investors. Dew. There will be a trickle-down effect on women and minorities choosing to study Stem, as companies push universities to offer it, thereby attracting a more diverse workforce as students.

The world and Europe must immediately confront the threats to humanity that come from the violent disregard for the environment, overpopulation, and other threats such as war and uncontrolled artificial intelligence that have characterized the civilizations of the past two centuries. We need more innovation. According to behind-the-scenes calculations based on EU research and data, employment in the technology industry will triple across Europe from 10 million to 33 million by 2035. Therefore, achieving gender equality requires more women in the technology industry. From her current 2.7 million, she is expected to grow to 16.5 million over the next 15 years. Nearly 1 million more women are joining the technology industry every year.

It is important to encourage more women in the tech industry from the bottom up. Top-down pressure will become even stronger.

