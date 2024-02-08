UConn invited by NSF to Elite Tech Startup Partnership





In addition to UW, Princeton University, and Yale University, the Northeast hub includes Rutgers University, University of Delaware, Delaware State University, Lehigh University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Rowan University, Temple University, and Drexel University.

The University of Connecticut has joined the National Science Foundation I-Corps Hub Northeast Region. This prestigious appointment will enable the University of Connecticut to serve more entrepreneurs seeking to develop scientific and technological innovations.

The I-Corps Hub Northeast Region is a coalition of universities that offers programs that help faculty, researchers, and graduate students develop technology and scientific discoveries into businesses that benefit society. UW is part of the same division as Yale University, Princeton University, and eight other universities.

Dean John A. Elliott said, “The School of Business welcomes this opportunity to expand the development of entrepreneurship in such an attractive field. Innovation from the scientific community is vitally important to medical, health and “New technologies are creating access to a variety of sectors, while providing social benefits.” It's an exciting and essential tool for almost every area of ​​life. ”

“One of the things we do very well at UConn is putting entrepreneurs on the path to success, and we're excited to serve even more aspiring business leaders in the future.” He said.

The I-Corps program is housed within the Connecticut Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation (CCEI) and provides training, mentorship, and resources for startup hopefuls. First, the team will participate in a four-session program to see if the innovation meets consumer needs. After completing the course, these teams can apply to participate in NSF's more advanced programs and receive a $50,000 small business funding grant.

“We are excited to work with UConn and its ecosystem to expand the hub’s ability to develop the next generation of innovators and business leaders,” said I-Corps Hub Northeast Regional Co-Director and Graduate School Chief Rodney Priestley said. Princeton University's School of Economics “This expansion will bring more people together, including individuals traditionally underrepresented in entrepreneurship who are making discoveries in health care, materials, energy, and many other fields critical to our future.'' I-Corps training will be provided to many researchers.''

NSF uses I-Corps to develop and foster a national innovation ecosystem based on basic research to advance the application of scientific discoveries closer to the development of technologies, products, and processes that benefit society. I launched it.

In 2014, UConn was one of the first universities to be certified as a partner in that effort, which quickly led to the creation of Accelerate UConn, a program that supports entrepreneurs and serves as UConn's NSF I-Corps site. Ta. Approximately 200 startup teams have graduated from that program. This new Northeast Hub partnership gives UConn resources to guide science and technology innovation and commercialization locally and throughout the Northeast.

Jennifer Mathieu, executive director of CCEI, which is part of the School of Business, said CCEI has had great success supporting new entrepreneurs through its I-Corps program over the past nine years.

“CCEI has created a substantial infrastructure for new venture development and an environment where these I-Corps trained teams have clear next-step opportunities after the program,” she said. said. “With this new partnership, we know we will be able to help even more” and provide entrepreneurs with even more opportunities for success. This is a truly exciting and important development for our entrepreneurs and for those who will benefit from their ideas. ”

Professor Caroline Deeley of the University of California Health agrees.

“As a UConn faculty member myself and the founder of a technology startup, I have found UConn's I-Corps program, Accelerate UConn, to be invaluable in advancing technology.” she said. “Currently, I serve as the faculty liaison for this program. UConn is committed to sharing its benefits with others and is committed to doing the best in advancing unique technologies for the benefit of health and society through commercialization.” You can learn how.”

