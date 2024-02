Wayfair brings Decorify app to Apple Vision Pro

Listen to article 3 minutes This audio is automatically generated. Please let us know if you have any feedback. Overview: Joining the trend in spatial computing, Wayfair is bringing its furniture visualization app Decorify to Apple Vision Pro, the home furnishings and decor retailer announced Tuesday. Apple Vision Pro lets users upload photos of their spaces, take photos from their devices, and use sample images from Decorify to virtually redesign spaces to match their personal style. can. From there, you can purchase the items you want directly from Wayfair. The company says the 3D renderings are life-sized and visually anchored to the floor, allowing customers to see life-size products in their own spaces. Dive Insight:

After both Apple Vision Pro and the Decorify app were announced last summer, the two have come together to help furniture buyers reimagine their spaces. Last July, Wayfair introduced an app for shoppers' desktops or mobile devices.

“We have long believed that spatial computing is the next evolution in computing, where information is no longer tied to a 2D screen and the space around you becomes an integral part of the experience.” Wayfair Research & Development Director Shrenik Sadalgi said. statement. “We are excited to continue our journey to explore and define new technologies, interfaces, and paradigms for the spatial computing era.”

In a similar move, other brands have started experimenting with the VisionOS operating system. Elf Cosmetics is introducing a beauty shopping app to Apple Vision Pro this week, giving customers access to a guided meditation, a paint-by-numbers game, and his three virtual environments inspired by the brand's “holy grail” beauty products. Now it looks like this. Alo Yoga released its “Alo Sanctuary” app on Apple Vision Pro this month. The app provides customers with meditation exercises in an outdoor virtual environment, as well as the ability to purchase the entire collection of Alos products in 3D.

While Wayfair expands its product visualization capabilities, the retailer is also working to rebuild its business from a long period of loss. The company reported third-quarter earnings of $2.9 billion, a 3.7% year-over-year increase in sales, reversing nine consecutive quarters of sales declines. Sales in the United States increased 5.4% year-on-year to $2.6 billion.

The recent sales increase comes as demand for furniture and household goods continues to decline. In December, the U.S. Department of Commerce's Census Bureau revealed that retail sales of furniture and home goods were down 7.2% from the same month last year.

Wayfair continues to cut its workforce as it works to improve its business amid declining demand for furniture. About a year ago, the company laid off 1,750 employees, 1,200 of whom were internal staff. The company laid off an additional 1,650 employees last month, representing about 19% of its total workforce and 13% of its international workforce.

