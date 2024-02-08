Google joins effort to help discover AI-generated content





Google has been working on artificial intelligence research that has helped make it much easier to create and spread AI-generated content, but now it wants to ensure that such content can also be tracked. thinking about.

The tech giant announced Thursday that it will join an effort to develop credentials for digital content, a type of nutrition label that identifies when and how a photo, video, audio clip, or other file was created or modified. It plans to work with companies such as Adobe, BBC, Microsoft and Sony to fine-tune technology standards.

The announcement follows a similar pledge announced Tuesday by Meta, which, like Google, enables the easy creation and distribution of human-generated content. Mehta said he would encourage standardized labels to identify such materials.

Google, which has spent years investing in artificial intelligence efforts, said it would consider ways to incorporate digital authentication into its products and services, but did not say when or to what extent. The company's Bard chatbot is connected to some of the company's most popular consumer services, including Gmail and Docs. YouTube, which is owned by Google and is part of the Digital Authentication initiative, allows users to instantly discover videos featuring realistic digital avatars trumpeting current events with voices powered by text-to-speech services.

In 2024, when billions of people around the world will vote in major elections, being aware of where online content comes from and how it will change is a top priority for lawmakers and technology watchdogs. After years of misinformation and polarization, realistic images and sounds generated by artificial intelligence and unreliable AI detection tools are making people even more suspicious of the authenticity of what they see and hear on the internet. became.

Supporters of universal authentication standards say structuring digital files to include a verified record of their history could increase trust in the digital ecosystem. Google is on the steering committee of one such group, the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA). The C2PA standard is supported by news organizations such as the New York Times, camera manufacturers, banks, and advertising agencies.

Laurie Richardson, vice president of trust and safety at Google, said in a statement that she hopes the company's work will provide people with important context and help them make more informed decisions. said. She has also made other efforts to help Google provide users with more information about her content online they encounter, such as labeling her AI material on YouTube and providing image details in search. I pointed out that

Efforts to attach credentials to the metadata of the underlying information embedded in digital files are not perfect.

OpenAI announced this week that its AI image generation tool will soon add watermarks to images according to the C2PA standard. The company said that starting Monday, images generated by its online chatbot, ChatGPT, and standalone image generation technology, DALL-E, will be designed to identify that they were created by artificial intelligence. This will include both a visual watermark and hidden metadata. However, the move is not a silver bullet to address provenance issues, OpenAI said, adding that tags can easily be removed by accident or on purpose.

(The New York Times Company is suing OpenAI and Microsoft for copyright infringement, saying the tech companies are using Times articles to train their AI systems.)

According to a blog post from Andy Parsons, senior director of Adobe's Content Authenticity Initiative, last month, there is a shared sense of urgency to strengthen trust in digital content. Last year, the company released artificial intelligence tools, including Adobe Firefly, an AI art generation software, and a Photoshop tool known as Generative Fill, which uses AI to extend photos beyond their borders.

The risks have never been higher, Parsons wrote.

Cade Metz contributed reporting.

