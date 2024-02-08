Google rebrands Bard chatbot to Gemini, launches paid subscriptions





Written by Jeffrey Dustin

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Google on Thursday renamed its “Bard” chatbot after Gemini, the new artificial intelligence that powers its chatbot, and is working with Microsoft to win subscriptions. He said consumers can pay for better inference capabilities.

According to the Alphabet subsidiary, U.S. customers can subscribe for $19.99 per month and have access to Gemini Advanced, which includes the more powerful Ultra 1.0 AI model.

Subscribers receive 2 terabytes of cloud storage, typically for $9.99 per month, and immediately gain access to Gemini in Gmail and Google's productivity suite.

The bundle, known as the Google One AI Premium Plan, represents one of the company's biggest responses to Microsoft and its partner OpenAI to date. It also shows that competition for consumers is increasing, and consumers now have several paid AI subscription options.

OpenAI's ChatGPT Plus opened up a market a year ago to buy early access to AI models and other features, and Microsoft recently announced competing subscriptions for AI in programs like Word and Excel. Both subscriptions cost $20 per month in the US.

Product lead Jack Krawczyk said in an interview that cloud storage, Gmail and other integrations will bring Google's subscriptions in line with the way people work.

“When you pay $20 a month, it’s really not enough to just have access to the models,” he said.

Krawczyk said the target market is people who want the most capable generative AI technology that can generate new content on command and handle queries for which there are no obvious answers online.

Google expects new products with billions of users and will use its large base of Android phone customers to its advantage. The company says Android users can access Gemini through the app, the power button, or by saying “Hey Google,” and opt-in to make it the default digital assistant on their phones.

“Doing this provides one of the world's lowest-friction ways to access AI,” Krawczyk said. He added that Gemini will also appear in his Google iPhone app.

story continues

Gemini Advanced is available in English in 150 countries as of Thursday, Krawczyk said.

He said Gemini's smartphone rollout will begin in the United States and expand internationally next week to Asia Pacific, Latin America and other regions, with additional language support for Japanese and Korean. Users can avail his 2-month subscription trial free of charge.

Regarding the name change, Krawczyk said Google's AI approach has matured and welcomed “artists once known as troubadours” into the “Gemini era.”

(Reporting by Jeffrey Dustin in San Francisco; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/google-rebrands-bard-chatbot-gemini-130147982.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos