University of Chicago to mentor Illinois Institute of Technology as part of $6 million NSF program to accelerate research translation





Published on Thursday, February 8, 2024

The University of Chicago Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation will help support translation efforts at the Illinois Institute of Technology as part of a $6 million investment from the National Science Foundation's Accelerated Research and Translation Program.

A unique feature of this program is our partnership with mentoring institutions with robust translational research ecosystems. Illinois Institute of Technology will partner with the University of Chicago to share best practices in technology management and license management through a secondary award.

Other activities led by the University of Chicago's Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation with technology transfer capabilities include establishing standardized processes and sharing contract templates. The Polsky Center offers a variety of entrepreneurship programs available to Illinois Institute of Technology students, staff, and faculty, as well as educational seminars and case-by-case consultations.

“We at the University of Chicago are excited to collaborate with Illinois Institute of Technology on this innovative effort,” said Bill Payne, executive director of science and technology at the Polsky Center and co-principal investigator. As mission-driven universities on Chicago's South Side, we share a commitment to fostering innovation and inclusive growth within our vibrant communities.

NSF has invested more than $100 million in 18 teams across the United States. Each award recipient will receive up to $6 million over four years to identify and advance academic research with the potential for social and economic impact. We also support the education and training of entrepreneurial faculty and students, as well as the necessary staff with technology transfer expertise.

“NSF is committed to helping academic institutions create the pathways and structures needed to accelerate and scale research into products and services that benefit the nation,” said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan. Ta. “NSF's New Technologies, Innovations, and Partnerships (TIP) Directorate's Research Translation Acceleration Program identifies and supports institutions positioned to expand their research translation capabilities by investing in essential activities to translate results into practice. To do.”

The Research Translation Acceleration Program, initiated by NSF's TIP Directorate and authorized by the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, addresses the gap between academic research and the products, services, and solutions Americans need. Masu.

In addition to building infrastructure for translational research in higher education institutions, the program also aims to train graduate students and postdocs in translational research while strengthening their overall role in the innovation ecosystem. is.

// Please visit the ART program webpage for more information.

