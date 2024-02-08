Google rebrands Bard AI chatbot as Gemini and offers its own Android app





Just as Microsoft renamed Bing Chat to Copilot to unify the branding of its generative AI, Google is doing the same with Bard AI and Duet AI. These services are now named Gemini, after Google's multimodal AI model. The name change was leaked earlier this month. Google also debuted a dedicated Gemini Android app, along with a paid version of the chatbot with more enhanced features.

“Bard is the best way for people to experience our most capable models first-hand,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post. “To reflect the advanced technology at its core, Bard will now be simply called Gemini. It's available on the web in 40 languages ​​and is now available in the new Gemini app on Android and the Google app on iOS. It's a schedule.”

By downloading the Gemini Android app, you can actually replace Google Assistant as the default assistant on your device. So when you long-press the home button or say “OK Google,” your phone or tablet can launch Gemini instead of Assistant. You can also opt in and make this switch through the Assistant.

Doing so will enable a new conversation overlay on your display. In addition to quick access to Gemini, the overlay provides contextual suggestions, such as the ability to generate a description for the photo you just took or ask for more information about the article on your screen.

Through the Gemini app, you'll also have access to commonly used Assistant features, from setting calls and timers to controlling smart home devices. Google said it will offer more Assistant features to Gemini in the future. It certainly sounds like Google is phasing out Assistant in favor of Gemini. The app also includes access to Gemini Advanced (more on this later).

As for iOS, there is currently no separate Gemini app. Alternatively, you can access it from the Google app by tapping the Gemini toggle.

Gemini is available in the US starting today on Android and iOS in English. Next week, Google will begin offering access to chatbots in more locales in English, in addition to Japanese and Korean. As you might expect, Gemini will support more countries and languages ​​in the future.

Additionally, through Gemini Advanced, Google is opening up access to Ultra 1.0, the company's largest and most capable AI model. The company says this allows you to remember the context of previous chats, allowing for longer, deeper conversations. It says Gemini Advanced is “much more capable at highly complex tasks such as coding, logical reasoning, following subtle instructions, and collaborating on creative projects.”

Gemini Advanced is currently available in English in 150 countries and territories. To access it, you must subscribe to the new Google One AI Premium plan. This costs the same $20 per month as Copilot Pro after a two-month free trial. This subscription includes everything in the Google One premium plan, including Gemini Advanced, plus 2TB of storage and VPN. In the near future, subscribers will also be able to use Gemini in apps like Gmail, Docs, Slides, and Sheets (it replaces Duet AI).

Notably, Google says it worked to alleviate concerns such as bias and unsafe content when building Gemini Advanced and other AI products. The company says Gemini Advanced undergoes “extensive reliability and safety checks, including an external red team (i.e., testing by third-party ethical hackers)” before refining the model with reinforcement learning and fine-tuning. It states that it has been carried out.

