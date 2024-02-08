Confronting the challenge of insider threats





According to a report by Cybersecurity Insiders, the average cost of an insider threat incident in 2023 is $15.38 million. But Chris Denbigh-White, his CSO at Next DLP, argues that there are clear signs that your company may be at risk from insider threats.

Complete visibility into the entire security environment is essential to enable businesses to effectively address risks. This means not only protecting your data and network from external threats, but also assessing the risks that come from within your business – the key vulnerabilities that pose unique challenges.

In fact, the risk posed by insider threats has increased to near-ubiquitous levels, with 74% of organizations saying insider attacks are becoming more frequent, according to a recent industry survey. .

Employees and contractors all have varying levels of authorized access, making it a challenge to identify where these threats are coming from. This challenge is clearly evidenced by the statistic that more than half of companies report insider threats. While threats can certainly be the result of malicious intent, they are often the result of simply human error, making them especially difficult to deal with.

ask the right questions

The first questions to address are “Why?”, “Where are these threats coming from?”, and “What are the motivations behind them?” With almost two-thirds of insider incidents found to be due to negligence, further strengthening strategies to deal with insider threats is a quick and easy solution to this threat. It shows that it is possible. Accidental or accidental security lapses can be caused by lack of training or compromised credentials, among other easy-to-fix issues.

These types of incidents have many causes, including privileged users violating security protocols to perform their jobs more quickly or effectively. Malicious insider threats, on the other hand, can be motivated by anything from political chicanery, financial incentives, or the simple spite of a soon-to-be former employer or employee.

Spot insider threats from afar

When it comes to insider threats, there are several identifying factors to be aware of within your security environment. Identifying abnormal or erratic behavior can help limit or prevent the impact of security breaches, whether intentional or accidental.

These warning signals may include an employee accessing the system at unusual hours, displaying frequent and irregular absences, facing financial difficulties, or consistently engaging in difficult behavior with co-workers. , may include various elements. These indicators are very subtle and difficult to identify, but there are also more noticeable warning signs, such as employees constantly asking for higher authority or trying to access resources beyond their authority.

Identifying these pointers is often easier said than done. Naturally, employees who are about to misbehave will try to cover up their suspicious behavior to keep co-workers off their scent. Therefore, organizations need advanced analytics that reveal subtle changes in activity relative to baseline normal expectations. Such systems can alert relevant security personnel to abnormal behavior that requires investigation.

A holistic and proactive approach is essential to comprehensively reduce risk at an organizational level. For example, conducting regular risk assessments and security audits serves as a strong framework for developing an efficient insider threat strategy. Its main benefit lies in the ability to accurately identify current vulnerabilities in your security posture and processes and close them in a timely manner before they can be exploited by malicious or unwary insiders.

Shutterstock/Thapana_Studio Introducing Advanced Technical Threat Intelligence

The human element is always important. However, there are also evolving tools based on AI and machine learning that are expected to change the game when it comes to threat detection. These cutting-edge technologies can predict and identify anomalies faster and more accurately, providing an additional level of advanced security. At the same time, it integrates with existing security systems to ensure timely response to external and internal threats.

In particular, organizations are increasingly adopting a variety of technology solutions, including data loss prevention (DLP), which leverages threat intelligence and advanced analytics to detect a broader range of insider threats. These tools are designed to work preemptively and identify potential threats before they develop into security incidents or breaches.

Additionally, we use automated technology to prevent users from downloading sensitive data to removable storage, automatically encrypt data in email, and perform real-time content inspection to prevent unauthorized exfiltration. Interfering with malicious or negligent activity within an organization's infrastructure, such as by

Security professionals rely on identifying the root cause of insider threats by reconstructing patterns and analyzing employee behavior through deep analysis of data. All of this must be tailored to the context through applications, connected devices, and behavioral patterns, while ensuring that employee privacy and confidentiality is maintained.

The importance of training and employee engagement

Technology plays a key role in supporting a strong security strategy. However, each employee has a role to play, so they need a consistent and strong training program. Such training will ensure that you understand why certain actions are not allowed to be performed, what a security breach is, and what the correct course of action is.

Equipped with this knowledge, employees can continually build on their knowledge of best practices, providing a substantial additional layer of proactive protection against accidental breaches.

Insider threats can only be successfully addressed through a combination of technology, training, and company culture. Alongside advanced technology, encouraging an environment based on trust and security awareness ensures that your reputation, employees, and assets are protected as well.

