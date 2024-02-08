Deep tech needs old-fashioned venture capital





According to a columnist for MIT Sloan Management Review, venture capitalists are now focused on making quick money rather than long-term investments. VCs used to fund cutting-edge but risky companies and technologies. This article was written by Thomas Ramge, Associate Research Fellow at the Einstein Center for Digital Futures, and Rafael Laguna de la Vera, Founding Director of the German Federal Agency for Disruptive Innovation.

Venture capital is returning to its roots and taking on greater risks to fund scientific and technological advances that have the potential to yield big returns and societal benefits, according to researchers writing in the MIT Sloan Management Review. There is a need.

Authors Thomas Ramge, associate research fellow at the Einstein Center for Digital Futures, and Rafael Laguna de la Vera, founding director of the German Federal Agency for Disruptive Innovation, believe that the venture capital landscape is safer and less risky. He writes that there is a shift towards investment. Toward improving convenience in daily life. There is nothing wrong in and of itself, these innovations disrupt existing market dynamics, but they address urgent needs such as green energy solutions, effective CO2 reduction technologies, and strategies to combat global hunger and overexploitation. It is insufficient to address the more important challenges facing humanity, such as sexuality. According to the author, the amount of natural resources is huge.

They add that this cautious investment approach is a major barrier for radical innovators, especially those working on breakthrough technologies that have the potential to solve some of the world's most pressing problems. Ta. This phenomenon, often referred to as the “valley of innovation death,” represents a critical stage in the development of new technologies when initial funding is exhausted and additional investment is difficult to secure.

This gap prevents many promising ventures from gaining traction due to lack of support from capital markets.

Venture capital and private equity firms are sitting on a significant amount of “dry powder” unused capital, estimated at $1.9 trillion, the authors write. While investment in deep tech startups has increased significantly, quadrupling to more than $60 billion from 2016 to 2020, this is only a fraction of the total capital available. , are cautious about investing in potentially transformative technologies.

The authors caution that funding deep technology cannot be left solely to the shoulders of governments, writing: Government has a role to play, but venture capital also has a role to play. The time has come for venture capital high rollers to move from funding simple digital asset classes to funding more fundamental scientific and technological advances. ”

The reluctance to invest in deep tech ventures may be due to a lack of understanding and expertise in these areas among decision makers at venture capital and private equity firms. The authors say there is an urgent need for these companies to diversify their teams and include scientists and experts who can properly assess the risks and potential of new technologies.

They wrote: “However, we have found that teams working at VC funds and private equity firms are typically too generalist to properly capitalize on the vast opportunities offered by truly disruptive technologies. How can we change this? , we need to recruit financially-minded scientists to join our analyst teams and open partner tracks for them. You need to work with external advisors who are active researchers in the field you want.”

There is also a misconception that deep tech equates to early-stage investing, with many such startups moving beyond the initial funding stage and ripe for larger, impactful investments. Facts are being overlooked.

Corporate innovators and family offices are beginning to recognize the value of deep tech investments, with the former increasing their merger and acquisition activity and the latter becoming more open to longer investment horizons. This change is critical to driving innovation that can disrupt markets and significantly contribute to solving global challenges.

The authors argue that “venture capitalists who want to make an impact on global issues will learn (or relearn) to take risks and explore deep technology investments that are aligned with contributing to humanity in important and urgent ways.” This needs to be considered,” he concludes. In the long run, it will pay off for them and our collective future. ”

