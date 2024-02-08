Gemini Advanced is a central part of the future of Google's subscriptions





Google got to its current position primarily by offering a free service packed with ads, but it's increasingly experimenting with a different business model: selling subscriptions for additional benefits. The first subscription service, which debuted in 2006, offered additional photo storage for users who didn't want to hit the delete button. You can also pay Google to buy extra space for your emails and documents, store recordings from your Nest security camera, and remove ads from YouTube. Today, the company added a big new offer to its subscription offer, making you pay extra for access to smarter AI chatbots and more capable productivity helpers.

Gemini Advanced, Google's most powerful chatbot ever, was released today behind a paywall. A new tier of Google One subscription plans called AI Premium costs $19.99 per month. It combines access to the new chatbot with existing Google One services, including 2 terabytes of additional storage, VPN, and other benefits.

AI Premium is priced similarly to OpenAI's $20/month ChatGPT Plus, but includes Google One benefits, which cost $9.99/month. Subscribers who are already on the more expensive Google One plan can take advantage of the new Gemini Advanced features at no additional cost until July 31st. What happens after that is unknown.

Google said Gemini is at the heart of its plans for an AI-powered future. If AI Premium can find an audience, its future could mean that in the same way that gamers shell out for more powerful hardware, Google will move away from subscriptions to pay for access to more powerful AI tools. This may include unlocking significant revenue streams.

Convincing consumers to support AI could also be vital for Google. Although the cost of hard drives generally continues to fall, prices for powerful chips such as his Nvidia GPUs and Google TPUs needed for cutting-edge generative AI projects remain shockingly high as demand outstrips supply. It has become.

Shimrit Ben Yair, vice president and general manager of Google One business, told WIRED that covering the cost of the computing power behind Gemini requires a subscription to access the latest version. There is no doubt that this is part of the way of thinking. And this won't be the last time Google releases AI capabilities behind a paywall. She says this is just the first step in bringing many of these generative AI capabilities to market through Google One.

Google announced last week that Google One will soon have over 100 million subscribers. Ben-Yair says his AI premium will be central to how Google gets his next 100 million.

New model

The demand for generative AI chips also explains why AI Premium comes with significant limitations despite being an extension of Google One. Established Google One benefits, such as storage, can be split across six Google Accounts at no additional charge, but only plan managers can access them. Gemini Advance. We want to build a truly sustainable long-term business here, says Simrit Ben Yair.

In an interview with WIRED about Google's AI strategy during the Gemini era, CEO Sundar Pichai said the company was anticipating costs and potential efficiencies 25 years into the future when pricing its AI premium plans. Ta. The company's view was to provide cash to support new developments while keeping fees attractive. We're building it so that we can increase our investment in the model over time, creating a virtuous cycle, Pichai says.

