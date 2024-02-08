Chairman's News | Newsroom | U.S. Senate Committee on Finance





February 8, 2024 Preparing for delivery

This morning, the Finance Committee will meet to discuss the use of artificial intelligence, or AI systems, in health care, with a focus on how this technology is used in federal health programs such as Medicare and Medicaid. .

There is no doubt that some of this technology is already increasing the efficiency of the healthcare system. However, some of these big data systems are full of bias, discriminating against patients based on race, gender, sexual orientation, and disability. It is painfully clear that not enough is being done to protect patients from AI bias.

Just as I worked in the 1990s to enact legislation to strengthen telemedicine and digital signatures to ensure that technological innovation improves patient care, I want Congress to encourage positive outcomes from AI. We have a mandate to chart new paths of innovation to provide better care for Americans.

Today, I also look forward to the work Congress and this committee are doing to strike a balance between protecting innovation and protecting patients and their privacy, with legislative proposals like my Algorithmic Accountability Act that address these concerns head-on. We also often discuss the roles they should play.

There are many reasons to be optimistic about the potential of AI to improve healthcare. The industry currently faces many challenges, exacerbated by the strain the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on healthcare systems. Labor shortages persist, existing health care workers face high levels of burnout, health care costs are rising faster than wages, and the care that is needed and is not actually being provided to many Americans. The disparity between the current level of care continues to widen.

Already, AI tools are being deployed to alleviate some of these pressures and ease the burden on industries and providers. Some physicians use this technology to pre-populate clinical notes and emails to reduce workload, submit claims to insurance companies to reduce administrative waste, and more. It can even assist in diagnosis. Primary care providers can use these tools to screen for specific diseases and connect patients to specialists for treatment, saving patients time and money and providing better, more timely care. It leads to

There is no doubt that these innovations will improve patient care in Medicare and Medicaid, while also improving the workload of health care providers, many of whom are already stretched to their limits. However, addressing these challenges with new technology should not mean worsening patient outcomes or sacrificing patient privacy.

Unfortunately, there are clear examples of AI tools being developed using data that perpetuate racial bias and being deployed in ways that circumvent the critical expertise of physicians, leading to inadequate care for patients. To do.

The Committee is fortunate to have Dr. Ziad Obermeyer here today. In 2019, he found harmful racial bias in an AI tool developed by healthcare company Optum, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group, and used by providers across the country to deliver care management services. .

She found that the tool required, on average, black patients to have worse symptoms than white patients to qualify for the same level of care.

The algorithm was available to thousands of doctors across the country and had the potential to impact millions of patients. How did such a flawed system end up in public use? The answer is simple: no one was looking. There were no guardrails in place to protect patients from flawed algorithms and AI systems.

To make matters worse, the technology used by insurance companies and health systems can impact what care patients receive and what services are approved or denied. And the Department of Health and Human Services does not yet oversee the use of these systems.

I think most of us here would agree that there are many ways this technology can be used to improve healthcare and patient outcomes. But as we increasingly rely on technology such as AI to make decisions in every aspect of our daily lives, this committee has a mandate to ensure guardrails are in place to protect patients, especially in Medicare and Medicaid. I am responsible for setting it up, and I am doing the same. We do not believe that current legislation is sufficient to achieve that goal.

My Algorithmic Accountability Act lays the foundation for eradicating algorithmic bias from these systems. As applied to health care, my bill would require health systems to regularly assess whether the AI ​​tools they develop or select are being used as intended and whether they are perpetuating harmful bias. It will be.

Here's the end. I believe the same protections in my Algorithmic Liability Act should apply to Medicare and Medicaid patients. What is most needed is transparency about how these tools are developed and used to foster trust, and accountability for how these tools are used in healthcare. These tools must also protect patient privacy. Finally, these tools promote equity in health care and do not perpetuate harmful bias or disadvantage hospitals and health care providers serving low-income patients and communities of color. It must not be something that causes

The Food and Drug Administration and the Office of the National Health IT Coordinator have proposed new rules to address some of these issues. That's a step forward. But they don't go far enough. Clearly more needs to be done to protect patients from flawed systems that can directly impact the care they receive. I look forward to working with my colleagues on the committee to identify ways we can protect patients and improve care going forward.

###

