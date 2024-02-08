Google CEO Sundar Pichai reads Techmeme every morning





Google CEO Sundar Pichai doesn't start his morning by drinking coffee and reading the Wall Street Journal. Instead, he wakes up and reads niche websites beloved by tech executives and news junkies alike.

What website is in question? Techmeme told Wired in a recent interview.

Techmeme is a website that aggregates links to the latest technology news published by Bloomberg, CNBC, The Verge, and other media outlets covering the technology industry.

Founded in 2005 by Gabe Rivera, the technology news aggregator aims to help readers stay up-to-date on the industry's most important trends through a simple, no-frills display of flashy headlines and short news summaries. The purpose is

Techmeme has been a go-to source for Silicon Valley industry news for years, but the site is relatively unknown outside of technology. Still, Rivera said the site logs hundreds or thousands of visitors each month.

“Techmeme is the first read for technology executives around the world because we are committed to delivering the ‘executive summary’ experience they want,” Rivera told BI. Told. “For example, very detailed headlines ranked by importance and a density of links that provide context and a sense of reach. Nothing boring or 'clickbait.' And of course, there are no pop-ups, videos, or annoying ads. ”

Rivera previously told BI that Pichai reads Techmeme along with other Google executives. But search engine leaders aren't the only ones turning to sites for news.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is an avid reader of Techmeme, along with Meta executives such as CTO Andrew Bosworth and Instagram head Adam Mosseri, Rivera told BI. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, LinkedIn Chairman Jeff Weiner, former PayPal executive David Marcus and former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo also read the site, according to CNBC. .

This technology news aggregator is also a favorite among investors.

“I check it multiple times a day,” David Tisch, an investor in VC BoxGroup and TechStars, previously told BI. “This is the easiest way to make sure you haven't missed any important events happening in the industry that day.”

Other technology business leaders have their own morning reading habits.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said he starts his day by reading hundreds of customer feedback emails before a workout, and Spotify CEO David Elk said he starts his day with news and a “constantly changing pile of books.” He said that he is reading a combination of books selected from the following. Meanwhile, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel said that at 6:30 a.m., he is bombarding the site with news from the Wall Street Journal and Financial Times.

