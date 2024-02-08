Department of Defense Technology Center Hires Anduril to Deliver Large Underwater Drones to Navy





The Defense Innovation Unit has signed an agreement with Anduril Industries to bring the company's Dive family of large-caliber autonomous underwater vehicles into the hands of sailors for operation this year.

The award recognizes DIU's selection of the Dive-LD platform to run a commercially available large unmanned underwater vehicle through an obstacle course at last year's Swim-Off, which recognized distributed, long-range, persistent underwater sensing and its maturation. Awarded after evaluating degree and applicability. Payload delivery in a competitive environment, according to a Feb. 8 Anduril news release.

DIU is the Department of Defense's commercial innovation hub.

Anduril said the U.S. Navy selected the vehicle for a follow-on contract that would allow operational forces to rent unmanned vehicles for experiments or purchase them as a routine tool in their missions. The company could not disclose information regarding the amount or duration of the contracts entered into through DIU's Commercial Solutions opening process.

Chris Brose, Anduril's chief strategy officer, told Defense News that the company has been working to mature and demonstrate its dive LD vehicle for the past two years, and this contract will allow it to deploy drones to mariners in different regions and regions. He said a system would be provided to deliver the goods to people's hands. Unit types allow you to start solving a variety of problems across the subsea and subsea domains.

This agreement creates direct access between Anduril and the operator. Units who have never used an autonomous underwater vehicle may want to try it out for a few weeks or months, but have a more sophisticated concept of how to use a Dive-LD vehicle. If you have different units, you may want to purchase multiple vehicles at once. .

Brose said the contract also allows for payload integration and other engineering to deliver a bespoke system that meets the specific needs of the unit, depending on the operator's preferences.

The Navy has struggled to introduce large unmanned underwater vehicles to its fleet.

The Snakehead large-caliber unmanned underwater vehicle program began in 2017, but the original research program dates back to 2015 and earlier. The first Snakehead prototype would not be named until 2022, and the Navy and Congress agreed to cancel the program later that year. However, it has been revived to some extent as a market research effort to identify off-the-shelf technologies that may be useful to fleets.

The Navy also pursued the Orca super-large UUV program, first selecting Boeing as one of two companies for a design contract in 2017 and then selecting the company as the sole winner of a contract to build four prototypes in 2019. is. This program has experienced development and manufacturing delays. The company delivered pre-prototype test assets in December, but has not yet completed and delivered a contractual prototype.

Dive-LD, which Anduril acquired when it acquired Dive Technologies in early 2022, is designed for manufacturability, payload integration and smart operations leveraging artificial intelligence, Brose said.

The vehicle is made using an advanced manufacturing process and the outer shell is 3D printed. Brose said this means the company can scale up production to meet demand under this DIU contract and other contracts that may follow.

He described the DIU initiative as a breakthrough opportunity for Anduril to actually start investing and facilitating large-scale production that was taking place in other parts of the business.

He could not speculate on how many Dive-LD vehicles the company would build for Department of Defense customers under this DIU contract, but said this is a very important next step for the company. .

Anduril Industries acquired Dive-LD in 2022 when it acquired Dive Technologies. (Anduril Industries)

With advanced manufacturing processes, Anduril can easily redesign parts of modular unmanned vehicles to suit payloads, or change the overall shape and size of the vehicle to suit specific needs, based on customer requests. You can

I think what's exciting for us is that we can actually do at scale what this vehicle was designed to do, he said.

In addition to this deal with DIU, Anduril has signed a three-year deal to build something like Orca XLUUV with Australia in 2022. The company, the Royal Australian Navy and the Australian Government's Defense Science and Technology Group will jointly invest $100 million to design, develop and manufacture a super-large autonomous underwater vehicle.

