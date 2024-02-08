Google's Gemini Advanced: Tasting notes and thoughts





I think the most important sentence in understanding the current state of generative AI is the one that states, in other words, that the ChatGPT 4-class model isn't enough to power agents, but it's getting close. It's clear what's possible, but we're not there yet.

I have never used Gemini Advanced, but I use ChatGPT 4 every day. It's nice and convenient, but there's no flow. It will tell you something useful in one moment, but if you want to come back a few days later, you'll have to remember the prompt that brought you back to where you left off. I'm used to copying and pasting prompts that give me good results into Notes on my phone or Word on my computer. I have to port ad-hoc memory to ChatGPT and it has to be that memory, which is very inconvenient. I've found ChatGPT to be of little use in areas I'm familiar with. It's not as helpful as I am since I don't know as much about it. It's useful when you don't know much about something, but since you don't know the subject, it only helps if it provides a relatively shallow and mundane understanding.

I can see where we are going, but we are not there yet. We're so close that we can taste it, but that makes the experience a little more frustrating and unpleasant.

I think we may be “approaching” the limits of what a pure trance-based LLM can reach. But that's far from the end of progress in terms of bootstrapping his LLM with other LLMs to get all sorts of new features (like openAI's rumored Q*). I also think that training LLM with videos will not improve your ability to another level. First of all, they are no longer LLMs, it is no longer just a language.But will video training require a level of processing that even Google and openAI can't achieve by 2024?

