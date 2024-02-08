New innovations for Super Bowl Sunday live streaming





With Super Bowl LVIII taking place this Sunday, the challenge of live streaming has become the main focus for many avid viewers.

A few years ago, when consumers started cutting the cord en masse, the potential innovations in digital experiences seemed endless. The reality is that many current streaming services, such as Peacock and Paramount+, simulcast most of their sports content to satisfy linear and streaming viewer segments, rather than innovating to attract new subscribers. doing. As subscription costs rise each month, the consumer experience is diminished.

Current technology is not yet capable of providing an engaging fan experience during large-scale events such as the Super Bowl. This technology also cannot increase streaming provider revenue through additional revenue beyond the monthly subscription fee. There are few interactive features that cater to younger demos. Therefore, it provides the same leaning experience that consumers have with linear broadcasting.

Trending Star Wars Day Gift Special

As we've seen during this NFL season, the Peacocks paid a lot of money for the rights to exclusively stream playoff games on their platform. By most estimates, Peacock's ability to generate new customers has earned him 2.8 million new subscribers. Hanging live sporting events that are only available on one streaming platform seems like the only way to (even reluctantly) drive new subscriptions and increase revenue. But that model cannot survive in the long term.

The future of live event streaming

There is another way. If you want to compete and stay ahead, real-time live streaming is the future. Only when this happens can platforms provide interactive experiences that engage fans through text, chat, social media, trivia, games, and more while watching live events. Despite advances in innovation and clear demands from sports fans, this is still not a common practice.

Push notifications across various platforms deliver more real-time updates before the stream catches up with the action. Live sporting events require a real-time approach to the event itself and the entire experience, starting with a video-first audience engagement strategy.

Bottom line: When Fan A and Fan B are watching two different games more than 45 seconds apart, the experience is less than desirable. Frustrating delays across different platforms can create a disjointed viewing experience and drive away potential revenue. This could be especially damaging during the NFL Super Bowl.

Streaming technology does not increase revenue for the platform. But consider this: Technology will become more decisive as more consumers choose to stream live sports and the majority of viewers interact simultaneously via text, social media, chat, watch parties, and multiple angles on some form of social engagement platform. It will be a great feature. These platforms are probably a way to further separate from linear broadcasting.

innovation is important

Technologies like server-side ad insertion (SSAI) and digital rights management (DRM) are not only essential to driving revenue, but also the only way to attract (and ultimately retain) customers . Supports broadcasters and networks in highly saturated markets by delivering live events, such as Super Bowl games, from the stadium to any device around the world at scale, in less than a second and in real time with synchronous playback. You can make it more visible to consumers. .

Innovations such as industry-first real-time SSAI allow platforms to insert ads in real-time during games without sacrificing stream quality or latency. The only way for advertisers and networks to survive in the future is to not only provide fans with a better experience, but ultimately continue to generate revenue. More and more streaming providers are adding advertising inventory, Prime Video being the latest example, and there may come a day when all of these services go ad-only. Consumer backlash over the number of subscriptions they are paying is only going to get worse.

turning point

Last year, fans experienced an average delay of 54 seconds across streaming platforms during the 2023 Super Bowl. To make matters worse, some delays were more than 20 seconds worse than his 2022 season. Unfortunately, this year's game is unlikely to get any better.

Streaming platforms are at a tipping point where they are losing profits and not gaining subscribers as fast as expected. Exclusive content such as sports rights and bundling with other services can help differentiate, but they come with a hefty price tag. The key to winning the streaming wars is keeping viewers engaged through interactive features to avoid churn and maximize revenue by adding real-time SSAI. To do this properly, the technology employed must be synchronized in real-time so that everyone can participate at the same time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://innotechtoday.com/new-innovations-for-super-bowl-sunday-live-streaming/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos